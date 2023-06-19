La Plata, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

They have often been seen as leaders of a renewed post-punk scene in Valencia, but that is now history for At payment. Expired water. Still photography is not an option for them. They needed to change, and they have. Almost drastically.

His latest EP, “Dreams” (Sonido Muchacho, 2023), sounds like misty and dreamlike drum’n’bass (“Lejos”), syncopated and levitating electronic pop (“Volar”), oppressive atmospheres indebted to nu metal (“Sueños”) and also a little to the Nilüfer Yanya of “Chase Me” passed through his particular turmix (“Angel Gris”).

Considerable change of third, about which I speak with María Gea and Patricia Ferragud, two-fifths of the band completed by Diego Escriche, Salvador Frasquet and Miguel Carmona.

Sueños (2023) is an EP that is very different from anything you have done before.

María Gea: In other interviews we have said that, in the end, the charm that we ourselves see in La Plata is the combination of the five elements that make up the group. Maybe on the first album it was a combination of some things and now it is of others. And our challenge with each new job is to make combinations of different things. Not because of the instruments that each one plays, but because of references that in theory should not match, but we tried them. On this album we wanted to experiment with drum’n’bass, jungle rhythms… if for a few years it has made little sense to categorize into genres, now I would tell you that it doesn’t have any. Not only La Plata, but in general. Everything is already very influenced by many very different things.

Do you listen to drum’n’bass stuff from now, from the revival, or from when it came out in the nineties?

María Gea: Of both. Classic and new things. A lot of breakcore, which would be like its generic translation for now. Very broken and accelerated rhythms.

The four songs are different from the above and at the same time very different from each other. Did you conceive them thinking of them as part of the same EP?

Patricia Ferragud: They were not planned. We went in to record an EP, without songs, and we composed them there. We only had ideas. Each one, recording its loop. A looped melody, looped bass, or synth. A voice or chords in a loop. super simple. And of those twenty or so loops, we would choose which ones we liked best and which ones could be combined. We made a list on a blackboard, the first day.

María Gea: We were evaluating what could be done from an idea. Many times, the mistake is when you close to four ideas and you want to get all four, and there are times when one of those ideas is not good. No matter how much effort you put into it, it remains halfway. This time, we did like the billet producers, who come up with a thousand ideas and then choose. We had like ten loops of guitar and bass, for example, or a drum and a synth, and we sat down, listened to them and decided what note to give each loop and what level of work it required. And out of twenty, five or six can come out that push forward.

Patricia Ferragud: Since Diego (Escriche) is now working as a producer for groups that do compose with a producer, which is something we had never done before, because we always compose our own music, we decided to do it that way. Go with loose ideas and then compose the songs as a team and at the same time. Resolve doubts there, experiment with that way of producing.

Perhaps it is a more practical method, because of what you focus the effort on.

María Gea: To me, of all the work options that we have addressed, it is the one that I liked the most. Because you are resolving as you go, and it is true that Diego (Escriche) was at the helm of the ship, and that gives us a lot of security, because he is not only a good producer but also a member of the band. We had more or less talked about where we wanted this record to go, but nothing was quite done. When you work in terms of resolving a song in the moment, you have some ideas that stay fresh there. If you do a pre-production of the record, you still get tired of the first idea you had. And if you’ve gotten tired during that time of writing, imagine when the record comes out. That’s why I liked it this way. Because it was like keeping each one of the instruments fresh, with Diego directing all this.

Patricia Ferragud: Setting limits also enhances the creative part. If you know that you can only do something in a period of half a day, for example, you are going to work very hard. Because whatever it is, you’re going to use it. And you put all your energy.

María Gea: For me, at the work team level, it worked very well. Diego (Escriche), as Patricia says, was setting times. I like this way of working. Although for (Miguel) Carmona, for example, it’s a bitch, because he would bring out some drum patterns and he had to make the loops to get the right take, so he would spend an entire afternoon practicing a loop. Also, if you’ve heard the record, what he does is crazy. And then nothing. Then he had to spend three days without being able to do anything. He really likes the format of the venue, of going, playing the song, retouching it… he has other methods, and possibly this composition technique doesn’t suit him so well. Although in the future he may find a way to handle this better.

“Suddenly we are not going to make a psychedelic album anytime soon, surely the next one will have things that it will share with this album”

Did “Real”, the song you did last year for the television series La Ruta (2022), influence you in anything?

Maria Gea: Nothing. It was very gendered. Obviously, passed through the La Plata filter. If you now look at what “Acción Directa” (2022) was, the song that and now this, you see that it is not part of a transition. It is a commission for a television series set in the eighties.

Patricia Ferragud: In fact, I see it more as a step back than a step forward. More eighties. And we were getting out of there. We received a commission to do something in the exact style of what we were already getting out of.

María Gea: Internally it was a bit scratchy because we didn’t feel like giving it too much hype either, so that there wouldn’t be that confusion. Now suddenly La Plata doing that again? We have not wanted to put a lot of cane in it. This last EP is part of our evolution.

In fact, at the concert you gave in February at the Moon room in Valencia, you played “Real”, but it didn’t seem to me that the public was very familiar with it.

María Gea: Well, it depends on the sites, people like it a lot. At the Spook concert, for example.

Patricia Ferragud: In Spook we had to play it because it is and was a nightclub on La Ruta, of course.

María Gea: It seems like a cool song to me, but I don’t feel it as part of our evolution. It is an exercise in style that we could solve. It had to sound like being at the Barraca nightclub in 1983.

Is this a more escapist record? I say this because of the lyrics of “Volar” and “Sueños”.

Patricia Ferragud: Having composed it at the time, it doesn’t come from a reflection of a few months before. At no time did we think what the lyrics were going to talk about. Emotions came out of us now, as more individual. It was all very introspective.

María Gea: And more visceral too.

Patricia Ferragud: But not because we wanted to convey a specific message. And Diego (Escriche) hasn’t written them, as on other records, but this time we’ve shared them between him and the two of us.

María Gea: The intention of the album has settled a little later, even for ourselves. It has had a packaging then. At first I saw the songs very different from each other. Now, looking at it all together, I do see it as something more closed.

“Sueños” sounds very hard and claustrophobic, almost no metal.

María Gea: With Acción Directa (2022), and this is a very personal reflection, I think we tried to do everything very well and very correctly, a solid pop record, also trying to get the label motivated to promote it, but just in The moment that coincided with its recording came the pandemic, and it could not be played; but on this EP I think we’ve done what we really wanted to do, without holding back or trying to please anyone, trying to show what’s happening to us now. And now we’re hearing that. Nu metal, music from anime and videogames, drum’n’bass, jungle… we needed a very strong break, because our previous album was written two and a half years ago, and we had to play it for a long time afterwards. You’re not championing something cool. So now it was handbrake and ratchet.

Is it easy to take it live?

María Gea: The ones that are more organic are easier. But what (Miguel) Carmona does is incredible. Having a drummer like him was also a starting point to make these types of rhythms. I don’t know any other drummer who can play a drum’n’bass rhythm like that live.

Do you see this album as a full stop or a full stop?

María Gea: Suddenly we are not going to make a psychedelic album anytime soon, surely the next one will have things that it will share with this album. There are elements that we would like to develop a little more. Have a little more time. But the working method has been fundamental. In addition, it is the first work that we completely self-produced: sound, image, everything.

Patricia Ferragud: Also, the fact that there were only four songs was to be tested. And if it works, that it has worked, it gives us reason to continue thinking about that way of composing, with which I’m sure crazy things will come out, with which we can consider an album in this way. And not for following any specific genre. When we get back together, we don’t know what will come of it.

