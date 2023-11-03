La Plazuela, review of Roneo Funk Club Remixed (2023)

After the successful debut of Manuel Hidalgo Sierra (Indio) and Luis Abril Martín (Nitro), the Granainos The Plazuela, “Roneo Fun Club”, With an extensive and triumphant tour of venues and festivals included, setting up tablaos, colored lanterns and mirror balls throughout the national territory, they now return to the recording load with a sharp collection of remixes, revisiting the grooves of their debut album . A tromp of fourteen tracks handled by some of the most prominent producers of the national and international underground, giving them a new and sweaty skin, overflowing with nuances and rhythms that will once again enchant you and make you dance until the end of days.

Of the synthesized pulse, nervous and dark of “The first frost”with Texture, also from Granada, reviving the bonfire with addictive acid jazz and a lot of groove, to the enveloping dance rhythms and sunny electro-funk of “Realejo Beach”by the hand of Mexican producer Dan Solo, passing through the accelerated house of “The path of sorrow”with the Barcelona collective Mainline Magic Orchestra playing with the silences and voices of the Plazuela at will, injecting eurodance into our veins and teleporting us to a sweaty 90s cañí rave at times. Without forgetting the other “The path of sorrow”by the Bilbao duo CCCORROSION, recovering the strength of the voices, but reconstructing and breaking rhythms with industrial sensitivity and futuristic signature.

Another of the indisputable hits of the parent album, “Roneo Funk Club”was the bewitching flamenco funk of “Péiname Juana”, which now mutates into a three-headed polka dot electronic dragon: first flare by Australian producer Jafunk, with a luminous soulful breeze and overflowing funk; second flying head for La Vida De Jaime and Droxo, shooting nu-funk, Mediterranean disco rhythms and gushing groove; The third bite of fire is given by the Italian based in our country Bawrut, spinning us in a kaleidoscopic and psychedelic tunnel of rhythms and sensibilities between cuts that leave a mark.

Esa “Look at the girl.” who, after baring his flamenco soul on the guitar, already in the original was pure electronic experimentation, with Juanito Makandé as a guest, now undergoes triple metamorphosis: corrosive house and effervescent club with Chico Blanco at the controls, electro-funk freshness with rhythms and nuances to the surface by DJ Harut Hov and, KO in a few seconds with the producer and DJ ALVVA, in a third round full of hammering broken beats, drum machines in power and vocal molding without brakes in an atmospheric spiral of bass music to simmer.

“Walk of crystals” by two different electronic shortcuts: vocal haze and resplendent darkness with point-blank drum & bass shooting, from Granada to Granada, Natural Language in da house; and atmospheric and ghostly piece signed by Pedraza, with turns, rhythms and changes of intensity that leave our hearts in our mouths, about to explode.

The beautiful Colombian that closed the original album, “The Return”, redoubles the farewell in this collection of remixes, first under the GAZZI label, soaked in ambient atmospheres and hectic club beats; and then we finish off with the end of the party remixed by ROBZZZ, based on a multicolored hardcore and synthesized verbena fireworks that will make even the dead dance.

