Analog Devices’ Reference Design Platform Accelerates Time to Market for Radio Designers

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announces the launch of a reference design fully integrated platform for Open Radio Unit (O-RU) which allows radio designers to reduce risk and speed up the time to market. The platform is a complete solution, from optical fronthaul to RF, and allows customization of hardware and software for macro and small cell radio units (RUs).

The platform leverages cutting-edge technologies that meet the advanced requirements of 4G and 5G radio units and includes support for all sub-6GHz band and power variants, including multi-band applications.

With ever-tightening timelines for O-RUs and increasingly stringent and complex requirements demanded by operators, the resources of HR developers are severely limited. By leveraging this comprehensive HR solution that includes several complementary functions, designers can focus on innovation, allowing their companies the ability to compete on more HR design opportunities.

The ADRV904x-RD O-RU reference design platform features ADI’s 5th generation RadioVerse® 8T8R SoC with an advanced digital front end including proven digital predistortion (DPD). ADI’s full-featured O-RAN 7.2a commercial IP stack is featured on Intel’s Agilex 7 F-series FPGA, which offers superior performance/watt ratio. The platform was tested with Radisys® Layer 2/3 software running on Intel FlexRan server hardware for macro-scenarios using the 8T8R.

“The engineering resources required to complete advanced HR projects are significant. ADI, together with Intel and Radisys, enables a more robust O-RAN ecosystem by offering a complete RU design platform with proven interoperability. We are delighted to partner with Intel and Radisys to accelerate the potential of Open RAN,” he has declared Joe BarryVice President of Marketing, Systems & Technology della Business Unit Communication and Cloud di ADI.

“In the radio market, customers need to be able to build state-of-the-art systems that fit today’s dynamic standards. ADI’s ADRV904x-RD O-RU complements our high-performance Agilex 7 F-series FPGA to achieve this goal. Our broad silicon portfolio, combined with ADI’s 5th Generation RadioVerse 8T8R SoC with DFE, enables customers to develop a broad range of applications with differentiated feature sets,” hto declared Mike Fitton, VP and GM of Intel’s Network Business Division.

“Radisys is pleased to continue working with Intel and ADI to deliver our award-winning Connect RAN 5G Release 17 compliant software. Ease of integration and performance benchmarking with this advanced open radio design is an important step in taking full advantage of the potential of the Open RAN”, he has declared Munish ChhabraSVP e General Manager, Software and Services di Radisys.

For more details, visit the webpage of ADI’s O-RU radio platform. The proven interoperability platform, with fully functional end-to-end calls, was showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) at the ADI booth (Hall 2, 2B18).