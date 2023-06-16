La Salve and Azkena Rock: winning duo

For the second year, Hello It is the official beer of the Last Rock Festivaland puts on sale a special edition on the occasion of the rock event for the most passionate about hops.

In 2022 the Last Rock I had a lot to celebrate: on the one hand, the return of the festival after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic; and on the other, the celebration of the 20th anniversary of a festival that is a benchmark on the international rock scene. to top it all off Hello it became the official beer of the festival.

The latter, a priori, may be superfluous information, without importance or effect for non-beer drinkers. But if this is not the case, as for the vast majority of attendees at an event of these characteristics, you will know how important it is. Without going any further, I was recently with several friends, regular beer drinkers, at a music festival outside our borders. The reaction to trying the first beer we ordered was not good at all, and it significantly marked the kind of drinks we would consume during the three days of the festival: hardly any beers were drunk and they were replaced by other drinks that had nothing to do with it. This is something that has happened many times over the years to any festival-goer, which is why they highly value the selection of a good beer by the organizers.

Likewise, we must highlight the importance of a local company such as Hello, with more than a century of experience, which has spent years demonstrating its commitment to the local in terms of supporting culture, go hand in hand in top-level events in our territory.

Today starts the 21st edition of the Last Rock Festival and the public will be able to enjoy one more year of great rock artists (Iggy Pop, The Pretenders, Rancid, Lucinda Williams, Incubus, The Soundtrack Of Our Lives, Melvins, Alter Bridge, El Drogas, Gwar, Os Mutantes, Monster Magnet…) drinking a fresh and delicious La Salve Beer.

But if you are not going to be able to be in Vitoria-Gasteiz these days, don’t worry, you can savor at home the great experience of drinking the special limited edition German Ale style beer created for the occasion.