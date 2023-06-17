La Santa Cecilia, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

In the heart of Los Angeles, a city that throbs with cultural diversity, the Latin music band was born The Saint Cecilia.

Fronted by the talented singer Marisol “La Marisoul” Hernández, this group has won hearts with its energetic fusion of genres and its message deeply rooted in the Latino experience. And his recent album “Four Bohemian Cups At Finca Altozano” (Virgin/Universal, 23) is one more example.

The privilege of sitting down with Marisol to talk about her beginnings, her musical perspective and her latest album is incredible when it comes to introspecting the key moments that have marked her career. What is behind La Santa Cecilia? What purpose has moved you to compose hymns for more than fifteen years? Marisol grew up in Los Angeles, in a family of Mexican parents. Her father came from Tijuana, while her mother had roots in Huajuapan de León, Oaxaca. It was in the United States where her parents met and formed her family. Marisol fondly remembers the days when she accompanied her mother to the market in the heart of Los Angeles, where her mother once wanted to be a singer and she discovered the magic of melody. That is that point where one realizes that the music of The Saint Cecilia not only carries the dream of Marisol, but also that of her family.

"We want our music to be like that 'mezcal' that you throw on and it makes you cry for a bad love" It is clear that this passionate feeling for the search for her own sound was something that Marisol inherited from her mother and for this reason from a very young age she showed a special interest in singing. Her first experiences occurred in the famous Olvera Street, where street music was presented and where she was able to familiarize herself with the bolero repertoire. It was at the age of fifteen when Marisol began to sing seriously, and since then her voice has been an authentic representation of the stories and sounds that silence the walls of her neighborhood.

Accompanied by Carlos on the accordion since their teens, Marisol and her band embarked on a musical journey filled with weddings and live performances, developing a deep love for Mexican and Latin American music in general. For them, music is not just about entertaining, but about telling stories and giving voice to the experiences of the community. It is a love that has saved them and filled them with hope, as they are now at the point in their careers where they want to give back to music what it has given them. “Music filled us with dreams and gave us so much. It is a gift that we have received and now we feel the need to return it. Through our songs, we seek to convey not only happiness, but also sadness and all human emotions. We want our music to be like that ‘mezcal’ that you throw on and it makes you cry because of a bad love, that stirs you up inside. In addition, it is important for us to tell our origin, where we come from, our stories of family separation and deportations. We want to be one of the voices of a culture. We want to make people feel something, to connect with our experiences and the realities we face. Music is a bridge that unites hearts and we hope to be able to touch the hearts of many with our music”.

Marisol describes music as her best friend, her salvation of life and her own feelings and experiences. For her, her career has been a form of catharsis, an emotional release that has accompanied her throughout her life. Since adolescence, she found in music a reason to live and she always knew that she was destined to dedicate herself to it. Speaking about the evolution of Latin music, Marisol points out that we currently have access to a wide variety of musical genres due to its popularity. She mentions that the Latin genre has grown thanks to the influences of jazz, swing and Afro-Latin popular music, present in the United States. Throughout history, the music of Latin America has experienced waves of popularity, from the "Latin explosion" of the 1980s to the present.

As for his latest album, “Four Bohemian Cups At Finca Altozano”, Marisol points out that it marks the fifteen-year milestone of the band. Despite having gone through periods of estrangement and breakup, the band has managed to grow stronger and stronger, facing the challenges of staying together. The album reflects a moment of reunion and celebration after the pandemic, with Marisol and her bandmates sharing moments around a campfire in Valle de Guadalupe. They weren’t looking for perfection, but rather the essence of four friends drinking and singing for three days. It is a testament to his bohemian spirit and his unconditional love for music.