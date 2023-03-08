news“>

Kedzierzyn-Kozle (Polonia), March 07, 2023

news“>Champions League, hard-fought quarter-final first leg: Grupa Azoty wins 3-2

news“>21 points with 50% in attack for Matey Kaziyski at the Azoty Arena in Kedzierzyn-Kozle (photo cev.eu)

The first leg of the quarter-finals of 2023 CEV Champions League respects the home factor and rewards the hosts of Grupa Azoty Kedzierzyn-Kozle. This evening in Poland Trentino Itas had to deal with the first stop of the season in the competition, giving way to the two-time reigning European Champions only after five grueling sets and almost two and a quarter hours of play; however, the setback at the tie break at the Azoty Arena leaves the qualification issue very open. In nine days, Thursday 16 March, in Trento Kaziyski and his companions will in fact have the opportunity to turn the situation around and directly detach the qualification by winning a maximum of four sets; in the event of a 3-2 victory, the golden game will instead be played (play-off at fifteen), while the Poles will reach the semi-final by conquering the BLM Group Arena with any score.

The first act of the double challenge saw the two teams give life to a battle of the highest technical and physical level, which involved many reversals in the face even in the individual sets. After a convincing start from the hosts, good at dictating the law in the opening partial, Trentino Itas was able to reverse the trend, becoming the protagonist during the second and third periods of a great double comeback that earned them the 2-1 external; to drag comrades Kaziyski and Lavia in attack and Podrascanin with the block. However, the promising initial advantage in the fourth set (5-2 and 7-4) was not then capitalised; Lorenzetti’s team ran out of energy at the decisive moment, having played nine sets in just over 48 hours, and thus had to suffer the return of the Poles, capable of winning that fraction and also the subsequent tie break by comeback. conducted from start to finish. Among the Trentino ranks, Captain Kaziyski once again deserves mention over 20 points (21 with 50% on the net, a block and two aces), the proof of substance of Lavia and Michieletto (15 points each) and the gradual growth of a Lisinac increasingly in condition (10 winning balls, with 67% in the first half, one block and one point serve). For the purposes of the precious point gained, Džavoronok’s entrances during construction (a block, an ace and an attack) were fundamental, as he ended the match on the field in place of Lavia himself.

Below is the scoresheet for the first leg of the 2023 CEV Champions League quarter-finals, played tonight at the Azoty Arena in Kedzierzyn-Kozle.

Grupa Azoty Kedzierzyn-Kozle-Trentino Itas 3-2

(25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-10)

AZOTY GROUP: Sliwka 17, Smith 7, Kaczmarek 23, Bednorz 19, Pashitskii 8, Janusz 1, Shoji (L); Kluth, Huber. Ne Stepien, Wiltenburg, Staszewski, Zalinski e Banach. all. Tuomas Sammelvuo.

TRENTINO ITAS: Lavia 15, Lisinac 10, Sbertoli 3, Michieletto 15, Podrascanin 6, Kaziyski 21, Laurenzano (L); Nelli, Dzhavoronok 3, Pace. Ne D’Heer, Cavuto, Berger, Depalma. Herd Angelo Lorenzetti.

REFEREES: Kurtiss from Riga (Latvia) and Goncalves from Porto (Portugal).

DURABLE SET: 27′, 27′, 29′, 30′, 19′; tot 2h e 12′.

NOTE: 4,000 spectators. Grupa Azoty: 12 blocks, 6 aces, 17 batting errors, 10 action errors, 50% in attack, 46% (22%) in reception. Trentino Itas: 7 blocks, 8 aces, 19 serve errors, 11 play errors, 49% in attack, 43% (19%) in reception. MVP Kaczmarek.

