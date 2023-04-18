La Vardera “In Partinico the school that bears the name of a fascist must be named after Peppino Impastato. Why does the Municipality want to oppose it? The regional government takes a position immediately”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​14 seconds ago

The deputy president of the regional anti-mafia commission, Ismaele La Vardera, spoke today in Sala d’Ercole on the refusal by the Municipality of Partinico to replace the name of the Santi Savarino Institute – journalist who signed the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “La Vardera” In Partinico the school that bears the name of a fascist must be named after Peppino Impastato. Why does the Municipality want to oppose it? The regional government should take a stand immediately” appeared 14 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».