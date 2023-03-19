“La Vuelta” is the new single by the duo from Granada the small square and is another preview of his upcoming debut album “Roneo Funk Club”which will see the light April 14th.

the new song of the small square“La Vuelta” is another preview of what will be his first full-length, “Roneo Funk Club”, an album that many of his fans are eagerly awaiting. Adding to that other advance that is “La Ida”, this single closes the circle of his album that will be released on Friday April 14th.

“La Vuelta” is a compact song, with the presence of a guitar that plays the background for the use of autotune that gives the last track of the album an element of freshness, novelty and good vibes. Everything, so that this album is one of the most urban of the current Spanish scene.

Returning personally to talk about vulnerability, everyone can feel represented in the phrase I don’t have, I don’t have more to offer you than the things I’ve experienced. This is another introspective look at the personal experiences of Luis or El Nitro.