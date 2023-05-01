Labor Day demonstrations around the world

Demonstrations were organized all over the world on Monday 1 May on the occasion of Workers’ Day, the day dedicated since the end of the 19th century to the celebration of those who work and to the struggles to obtain better working conditions.

The demonstrations to invoke some rights, claim others or simply reaffirm those acquired have been of various nature and on certain occasions have led to episodes of violence. In France, where exceptional protests have been underway for months against President Emmanuel Macron and his highly contested pension reform, the May Day demonstrations were in fact another day of clashes between protesters and the police. There have also been clashes in Turkey, where this year too the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan has banned demonstrators from reaching Taksim Square: some arrests have also been made.

With more peaceful demonstrations, May Day was also celebrated in many other European countries: Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Poland and many others. Around 70 different events were organized in Spain, while Labor Day demonstrations were also very well attended in African or Asian countries: Nigeria and Morocco, for example, but also India and Taiwan, among others. Even in Sri Lanka, where there is a very serious economic crisis that has various causes, there were many demonstrations extended.

