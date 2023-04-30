Labor decree cuts the 7% tax wedge, no taxes on fringe benefits up to €3,000 for those with children

Grows cutting of tax wedge up to 7% for payroll but only from July to November, the tax relief on company fringe benefits rises to 3,000 thousand euros and the reform of the basic income is confirmed. These are some of the points envisaged by the latest draft of the work decree law which will be approved on May 1st by the Council of Ministers. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed this during the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the unions: “We have reached 6% of the cut in …