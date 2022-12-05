Listen to the audio version of the article

LONDON – Revolution in sight in Westminster if the Labor Party wins the next elections, as polls seem to indicate. Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, has presented a radical reform plan which provides for the abolition of the House of Lords and the devolution of powers from the central administration to the regions and cities.

The project for “a new Britain” will free the country from the tyranny of London, promised Starmer, also eliminating “the indefensible House of Lords as soon as possible”. The upper house, according to the Labor proposal, should be replaced by a democratically elected assembly which would represent all the regions of the country.

The composition of the House of Lords

The Peers of the Realm are partly hereditary (91), largely appointed by premiers for life, and also include 26 Anglican bishops. The controversy over the House of Lords has intensified in the last few years of Conservative government, as various prime ministers, from David Cameron to Boris Johnson, have used their right to appoint “peers” to reward party allies and supporters. The result is that there are now almost 800 Lords, far more than the 650 MPs of Parliament in Westminster, an anomaly of the bicameral system unique in the world.

Much of the Labor reform plan is about devolving political decision-making from Westminster to the regions. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, author of the project, said it will be “the biggest transfer of power the United Kingdom has ever seen”, which will downsize the role of ministers and instead give a key role to elected mayors.

The Government in Edinburgh will be able to negotiate international treaties on matters affecting Scotland. For Brown, who is Scottish, giving Scotland and Wales more autonomy is also a way to curb the pro-independence impulses that are growing in both nations.