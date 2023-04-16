Labyrinths 2, review of the comic by Charles Burns (2023)

Readers of Charles Burns (1955), known to us for such haunting and powerful works as “Skin Deep”, “El Borbah” and, above all, its legendary “black hole”, we know that his great theme is adolescent and youthful anguish, the “teenage angst”. A moment in life when everything seems imbued with a special emotional intensity. The period in which all certainties quickly disintegrate and rebuild, almost out of nowhere. Burns has shown that he is a master when it comes to showing that stage as a terrifying experience and riddled with hallucinatory scenes, which has often led him to be compared to filmmakers like Cronenberg or David Lynch.

A year ago we received the first volume of "Labyrinths", where he reformulated his great obsession in a somewhat more realistic way than usual, at least to a certain extent. At a party, a girl, Laurie meets a boy her own age, Brian, who seems lost in his daydreams, which are filled with B-movie horror imagery. We know that Brian is, to some degree, a self-portrait nothing embellished or complacent about Burns, who has recounted that he was a very shy young man, who spent most of his time in movie theaters or drawing and came to shoot several amateur short films. For her part, Laurie is an extremely insecure girl, and she feels somewhat out of place in that environment. However, a spark of attraction arises between them. On the other hand, Brian and his best friend, Jimmy are planning to shoot their own movie, and this latter proposes to Laurie that she be the protagonist. This causes the images of the girl to begin to infiltrate Brian's dark fantasies…

When we pick up the story, filming is about to start, in a cabin located in an idyllic spot next to the coast. In the meantime, we find out that much of Brian’s social problems stem from his relationship with an overprotective, unstable, bottle-addicted mother. Along with the three characters we already met in the previous volume, Tina appears, a girl who doesn’t seem particularly interested in getting along with Brian and who, however, is very affectionate with Laurie. A kind of love triangle begins to take shape in the plot, although we still don’t know where Burns is leading us. In fact, after reading it, the biggest question we ask ourselves is whether the story will be resolved in the next volume or, on the contrary, it will extend beyond what its author had initially anticipated… something that has been fueled by the Burns himself indicating in an interview that, perhaps, there will be a fourth album by “Labyrinths”.