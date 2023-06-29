Lack of workers in banks Info

In recent years, many companies are facing a shortage of quality workers.

Just a few years ago, a job in a bank in a pleasant and clean environment with salaries that were among the highest in the country was very desirable. Several dozen people applied for one job. Now bankers are struggling not only to find, but even more so to keep employees.

“Fluctuation in the bank as well as in the market is about 15 percent. Of the 150 people who leave, let’s use the opportunity to close at least eighty positions by giving the opportunity to colleagues who are already in the organization to advance in their careers and to achieve some better conditions and better benefitsbetter earnings, to learn something new, and to close upward positions by entering the market”, says Hana Škero Kosić, Human Resources Director of Erste Bank.

Pressed by the law of supply and demand, in just a few years, many employers have become fair partners with whom they can negotiate.

“In the last two years, a large investment cycle in employee salaries was launched, which amounted to 30 million euros and which led to an average increase in the salaries of colleagues in the distribution center by 30 percent. On the other hand, 26 days are the minimum for annual vacation and everyone has a card with a 12 percent discount to be able to shop in all our stores”, points out Milica Popović from the company “Delez Srbija”.

Earnings remain the most important motivation for work, but flexible working hours, days off, space for recreation, private health and even pension insurance are also sought after.

“Recently, the initiative for double working hours has been particularly expressed, in the sense that they work part of the day, then a break for a part of the day, then again in the evening – which again is possible in some hospitality industries, in others it is not, but certainly as far as earnings are concerned, they certainly have the opportunity to ask for better conditions there as well”, points out Jelena Jevtović from the Union of Employers of Serbia.

In the company that was the first in Serbia to introduce a four-day work week, they point out that in a year and a half, not a single employee has left.

“If you want to keep a man, the easiest way is to do it with a big salary. Everything else is e-charm. Now, is it easy to give everyone huge salaries? Well, it’s not easy and that’s why we have to do something else to find a balance between all that. That’s why I give benefits and other things. With us, one of the key benefits that we as a company have foreseen is a four-day work week. We started from production. If it succeeded there, then it can succeed in any department”, notes Nebojša Matić from “MikroElektronika”.

In the former Yugoslavia, Serbia and Belgrade were the ultimate goal for many people from the region. Accelerated aging of the population and departure abroad have reduced the regional migration reservoir to Serbia as well.

Now workers arrive from distant destinations, mainly for jobs that require a lower education.

(Mondo/RTS)