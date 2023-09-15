Lacoste reinvents a classic – MONDO MODA

Considered an icon of Lacoste, the tracksuit model appeared on the Roland Garros tennis courts, worn by players before and after matches. Aiming to inspire current generations while reviving Lacoste’s heritage, the tracksuits have gained three new styles: Paris, Sportsuit and Jogger.

Paris is inspired by the tennis chic that emerged in the 1970s, and in 2023 it gains a timeless version through symbols of the past, such as details on the hem, well-fitting cuts and, of course, the brand’s traditional white color. The model with straight pants and jacket make up this new line, in a shape like a modern suit.

Lacoste Tracksuit Franchise @ publicity

Influenced by the 1980s Roland Garros extravaganza and tennis champion Guy Forget, the Sportsuit is crafted from ultra-lightweight, loose-fitting taffeta. In addition to court pieces for men, casual versions are also available for men and women.

Lacoste Tracksuit Franchise Sport @ publicity

Finally, in thick cotton, impeccable fit and seamless details bring the Jogger to life. With sweatshirts and pants in a variety of colors not only to match, but also to wear with more structured pieces, ideal for an urban look.

Lacoste Tracksuit Franchise Jogger @ publicity

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

