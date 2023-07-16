Home » Ladies Open, the Sicilian Spiteri passes the round and dreams of the main draw
Ladies Open, the Sicilian Spiteri passes the round and dreams of the main draw

Ladies Open, the Sicilian Spiteri passes the round and dreams of the main draw

Many surprises in the first qualifying round at the Palermo Ladies Open wear Italy’s blue colors and have in common training at the Country Time Club in the academy of Francesco Cinà, historic coach of Roberta Vinci. In the foreground is the Licatese Dalila Spiteri (460 in the ranking) who beat in 3 sets (6-1 2-6…

