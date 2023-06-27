Home » ladimir Putin on the coup attempt in Russia | Info
ladimir Putin on the coup attempt in Russia

ladimir Putin on the coup attempt in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the public on the eve of the attempted coup in Russia on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the public this evening. This is his second address after the attempted coup by the “Wagner” units on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

At the beginning of his short address, he thanked the Russian people for their support, solidarity and endurance. He then said that the entire public supported the constitutional order.

The situation that happened only shows that any unrest is doomed. Certainly an armed rebellion would have been suppressed. The organizers of the rebellion betrayed the country and betrayed those who were with them in it. Those rebels wanted the soldiers to kill each other, and Kiev wanted that outcome. I have given instructions to avoid bloodshed. Those responsible for the chaos will be brought to justice“, said Vladimir Putin.

He also referred to the members of the “Wagner” unit themselves and repeated that they had a choice to sign the agreement with the Ministry of Defense. He added that he would honor his promise to allow soldiers from the “Wagner” unit to go to Belarus if they wanted to.

“Most of the soldiers and commanders in Wagner are patriots. They were secretly used against their brothers in arms,” ​​Putin said.

At the very end of his address, he thanked the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. He made a great contribution to calming tensions and mediated in calming the situation.

