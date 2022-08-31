LONDON. At 12.23 am on August 31 25 years ago, Lady Diana and her melancholy fairy tale crashed forever in the “Pont de l’Alma” tunnel in Paris, together with her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed, the driver Henri Paul and the guard of the Trevor Rees-Jones body: the only one to save himself, but who today, at the age of 54, does not remember anything about the accident and in the meantime has become head of security at Astrazeneca.