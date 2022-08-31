Home World Lady Diana, 25 years later: a true feminist with no heirs, not even Meghan
World

Lady Diana, 25 years later: a true feminist with no heirs, not even Meghan

by admin
Lady Diana, 25 years later: a true feminist with no heirs, not even Meghan

LONDON. At 12.23 am on August 31 25 years ago, Lady Diana and her melancholy fairy tale crashed forever in the “Pont de l’Alma” tunnel in Paris, together with her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed, the driver Henri Paul and the guard of the Trevor Rees-Jones body: the only one to save himself, but who today, at the age of 54, does not remember anything about the accident and in the meantime has become head of security at Astrazeneca.

See also  Foreign media: Lebanon announces the formation of a new government-West China Network (Shaanxi News Network)

You may also like

The EU will train the Ukrainian military. Risks...

Socialism is not against

Mikhail Gorbachev, the man seen in the moment...

Thirty years ago the end of the USSR....

Space, on Saturday the new attempt to launch...

3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary...

Farewell to Gorbachev, von der Leyen: “He paved...

Brazil’s cut-off ‘hole man’ was the only one...

Perestroika and glasnost: the significance of the two...

Demonstrations spark bloodshed, Iraq imposes nationwide curfew –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy