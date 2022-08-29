«I realize that my name will always be linked to this tragic night. I feel a little responsible for his last moments ». Speaking about her, in an interview with the Associated Press, is Dr. Frederic Mailliez, the doctor who gave first aid to Princess Diana and one of the last people to see her alive. Twenty-five years later, Mailliez said he was still scarred by what happened in the Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997. The doctor was on his way home from a party when he stumbled upon the car accident in which he Princess Diana lost her life. Mailliez said he saw a smoking Mercedes, almost broken in two. “I walked over to the wreckage of the car. I opened the door and looked inside. – said the doctor – There were four people, two apparently dead, who had no reaction, no breathing. Two others, on the right side, were alive but in serious condition. The front passenger was screaming, still breathing. He could wait a few minutes. The passenger, Miss (Diana), was kneeling on the floor of the Mercedes, head down. She was having difficulty breathing. She needed immediate assistance “

The doctor continued his story by explaining that he ran to his car to call emergency services and get a respiratory bag. “He was unconscious,” Mailliez said, referring to Princess Diana. “Thanks to my respiratory bag, she regained a little more energy, but she couldn’t say anything.” The doctor then explained that he only later discovered that the woman he treated was Lady Diana. “I know it’s surprising, but I didn’t recognize Princess Diana,” Mailliez said. “I was in the car in the back seat providing assistance. I realized that she was very beautiful, but my attention was so focused on what I had to do to save her life, that I didn’t have time to think, who this woman was. ” “Someone behind me told me that the victims spoke English, so I started speaking English, saying I was a doctor and I called the ambulance – said the doctor – I tried to comfort her”.

While providing first aid, Mailliez said he noticed the flashes of the paparazzi gathered to document the scene. An investigation conducted in the UK later found that Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was drunk and drove at high speed to evade photographers pursuing her. Mailliez said he had “no reproach” to address the photographers after the accident. “They didn’t stop me from having access to the victims. … I didn’t ask them for help, but they didn’t interfere with my work ».