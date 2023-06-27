Lady Diana’s red sheep sweater will be auctioned at Sotheby’s

Princess Diana’s famous red sweater with white sheep is up for auction. The garment will be the flagship item of Sotheby’s Fashion Icons sale, which will take place this September in New York during Fashion Week. It is estimated between 50 thousand and 80 thousand dollars. The sweater was discovered by chance in a warehouse some 40 years later.

It was worn for the first time by a very young Diana in June 1981, while she was attending a polo match of her future husband Carlo. A month later there would be the sumptuous royal wedding. Designed by British brand Warm & Wonderful, the sweater also features a single black sheep among the white flock.

The garment made headlines again when the Princess of Wales wore it again in 1983, again at a polo match, and metaphorically as evidence of her going against the current with respect to the rules of the royal family. Warm & Wonderful stopped producing the black sheep model in 1994.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

