Lady Gaga is one of the most popular singers today, and her biggest hits are heard all over the world.

An eccentric diva Lady Gaga she conquered the world when she appeared on stage and became one of the biggest stars in the world of music. Ledji Gaga conquered audiences around the world with her incredible voice, and then acting skills. However, few people know her difficult life story and hell which she went through when she was very young, and her parents thought she was “very strange”.

Stephanie Joan Angelina Germanotta is her full name LadyGagethe pop sensation who revealed that she went bankrupt when her tracks were “number 1”. She admitted that after her second tour, she was three million dollars in debt.

Despite this, the famous singer managed to get out of the crisis and create a successful career, and won a number of prestigious awards, including numerous Grammys, as well as the Oscar for the best music in the film “A Star Is Born”. Since then, he has several successful albums and tours behind him. She revealed to the “Financial Times” that everything was decided by her second tour “The Monster Ball”:

“I went bankrupt after the first installment of ‘The Monster Ball’ tour, which was between 2009 and 2011. It was funny, because I didn’t even know about it. I remember calling everyone and asking: ‘Why does everyone say I have no money? It’s funny, I’ve got five number one singles.'”

The singer then explained how she was in debt of three million dollars, but due to her popularity at the time, she managed to get out quickly. Lady Gaga’s last tour “The Chromatica Ball” was her sixth tour, during which she had as many as 20 concerts. It started on July 17 in Dusseldorf and ended on September 17, 2022 in Miami.

