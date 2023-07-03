Laetitia Ky, sculptrice originale ~ dohouatt

During the case Polanski, a throbbing question kept coming back, like the sound of a file being carried between the teeth. Can we separate the man from the artist? The years have passed despite this, the question still remains. As a result, it raised another question in me: Can we separate the sculptress Laetitia Ky and her hair ? Even if his art is very original.

We answer directly in the negative: No! Indeed, the hair is the very essence of the art of the sculptor Laetitia Ky. It is to the hair that she owes her notoriety, the essence of her art. Good ! Not only. But, it would be necessary to recognize all the same that they are there for much. In his defense, it must be recognized that art has always been considered as a window on reality. So we can say that the work of art should represent the world as it is. This is why we can say that this new art by Laetitia Ky represents all that is most true.

The artist Laetitia Ky as a butterfly; photo credit: Facebook, official page of the artist

Laetitia Ky, a hair sculptor original

Creator of a powerfully original art, the actress, feminist activist and Ivorian artist Ky Chérif Fatou Laetitia, alias Laetitia Ky, has panicked the art world in recent years. Indeed, the sculptures of Laetitia Ky have a very particular character. There is a certain taste for lines, shapes. She takes advantage of this extravagant art to reveal her positions, especially her commitment to the cause of women. Laetitia Ky is a lovely artist, a little transgressive and voluptuously worldly. Very early, she began to sculpt her own hair. And as she loves platforms such as Insta, Facebook and TikTok, these videos are going viral. Indeed, she uses her braids to convey messages related to gender equality. It counts more than 6 million followers on his TikTok page.

The artist Laetitia Ky in DRAGON; photo credit: Facebook, official page of the artist

Concept « Kybraids »

The modus operandi of her art has evolved a lot since 2016. First on social networks, Laëtitia Ky’s African braids ended up going out of the virtual to be in art galleries until ending up at the Biennale Arte of Venice in Italy in 2022. The Afro-feminist artist makes it real and effective by incorporating various materials: wires, wool, pieces of wax loincloths and extensions. In the beginning, she used a lot of wax, which was said to be an African fabric. On the contrary, this fabric had nothing African about it.

An art in progress

Laetitia Ky’s art is constantly in progress because she explores all the creative universes that invite her. Indeed, she was even an actress in the film “La Nuit Des Rois” by Philippe Lacôte, in 2020. In 2021, she participated in another film Disco Boy, by Italian director Giacomo Abbruzzese. She has published, “Love and Justice” with Princeton Architectural Press. In this book, she talks about her art, her convictions and her artistic commitment. From June 24 to September 24, 2023, Laetitia Ky is participating in an artistic project. The fourth edition of Unaboccadarte to be held in Rocca Sinibalda, Italy.

Statue of Laetitia Ky at Rocca Sinibaldi credit: Facebook page of the artist

An original sculptress for Laetitia Ky an original artist

Indeed, for this fourth edition of Una Boccata d’Art, Laetitia Ky will be in the spotlight. By the way, the city of Rocca Sinibalda dedicated a naked sculpture to her, of breathtaking originality. The artist is represented there with bushy black reliefs. On Facebook, she claims that this work is included in her artistic project and that she wanted her to be naked. While she is constantly lynched on the Web when she shows herself almost naked, she says: “I am lucky not to let myself be reached, imagine how a woman might feel with less confidence. And it’s the same when you extend all this to other standards. » However, there is a discrepancy in terms of his often transphobic remarks. On her Twitter page, she often makes transphobic remarks. Indeed, she would say, that biological sex takes precedence over gender identification. »