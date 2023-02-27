Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 27 February to 5 March 2023)
But let’s start with the prizes of the WINDAY+ program.
WINDAY+ MARCH
A March i brand per i €30 discount I am: The winds – Terranova – Optical vision – Daniel Wellington. Il super prize up for grabs is one Fiat 500 1.0 Hybrid Turtleneck.
The initiatives continue:
- Your welcome gift: for all new members of the program, LOST reserve a gift or an exclusive advantage. TO February as a gift for new subscribers, €10 discount in perfumeries Marionnaud or on the website marionnaud.it. There is no minimum spend. TO March for new subscribers €7 discount con Cheerz on all photo print products. No minimum spend required, only shipping costs.
Monday 27/02
Gift don Monday: €8 discount on laFeltrinelli.it
- the discount is applicable only to products in the following categories: Outlet Books in Italian, Music, Movies, Stationery, Gift Ideas, Toys and Kobo eReaders
- minimum spend required of €45
- the promo cannot be combined with other discount codes but can be combined with the products on offer
- expires 12/03/2023
Tuesday 28/02
playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.
Wednesday 1/03
With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week and Tablet Tab P12 Pro – Lenovo.
And for non-winning participants, a sure prize: the WINDAY+ offer with 2 months FREE
- the reward is displayed only for target customers
- at the end of the 2 months, the offer is renewed at a cost of €0.99/month, unless deactivated
Thursday 2/03
Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.
In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic Lite 5G.
Sunday 5/03
With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.