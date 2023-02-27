Home World LaFeltrinelli, discount voucher for WINDAY customers
LaFeltrinelli, discount voucher for WINDAY customers

Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 27 February to 5 March 2023)

But let’s start with the prizes of the WINDAY+ program.

WINDAY+ MARCH

A March i brand per i €30 discount I am: The windsTerranovaOptical visionDaniel Wellington. Il super prize up for grabs is one Fiat 500 1.0 Hybrid Turtleneck.

The initiatives continue:

  • Your welcome gift: for all new members of the program, LOST reserve a gift or an exclusive advantage. TO February as a gift for new subscribers, €10 discount in perfumeries Marionnaud or on the website marionnaud.it. There is no minimum spend. TO March for new subscribers €7 discount con Cheerz on all photo print products. No minimum spend required, only shipping costs.

Monday 27/02

Gift don Monday: €8 discount on laFeltrinelli.it

  • the discount is applicable only to products in the following categories: Outlet Books in Italian, Music, Movies, Stationery, Gift Ideas, Toys and Kobo eReaders
  • minimum spend required of €45
  • the promo cannot be combined with other discount codes but can be combined with the products on offer
  • expires 12/03/2023

Tuesday 28/02

playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.

Wednesday 1/03

With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week and Tablet Tab P12 Pro – Lenovo.

And for non-winning participants, a sure prize: the WINDAY+ offer with 2 months FREE

  • the reward is displayed only for target customers
  • at the end of the 2 months, the offer is renewed at a cost of €0.99/month, unless deactivated
Thursday 2/03

Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.

In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic Lite 5G.

Sunday 5/03

With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.

