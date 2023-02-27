Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 27 February to 5 March 2023)

But let’s start with the prizes of the WINDAY+ program.

WINDAY+ MARCH

A March i brand per i €30 discount I am: The winds – Terranova – Optical vision – Daniel Wellington. Il super prize up for grabs is one Fiat 500 1.0 Hybrid Turtleneck.

The initiatives continue:

Your welcome gift: for all new members of the program, LOST reserve a gift or an exclusive advantage. TO February as a gift for new subscribers, €10 discount in perfumeries Marionnaud or on the website marionnaud.it. There is no minimum spend. TO March for new subscribers €7 discount con Cheerz on all photo print products. No minimum spend required, only shipping costs.

Monday 27/02

Gift don Monday: €8 discount on laFeltrinelli.it

the discount is applicable only to products in the following categories: Outlet Books in Italian, Music, Movies, Stationery, Gift Ideas, Toys and Kobo eReaders

the promo cannot be combined with other discount codes but can be combined with the products on offer

expires 12/03/2023

Tuesday 28/02

playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.

Wednesday 1/03

With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week and Tablet Tab P12 Pro – Lenovo.

And for non-winning participants, a sure prize: the WINDAY+ offer with 2 months FREE

the reward is displayed only for target customers

at the end of the 2 months, the offer is renewed at a cost of €0.99/month, unless deactivated

Thursday 2/03

Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.

In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic Lite 5G.

Sunday 5/03

With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.