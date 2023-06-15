Lagalla, one year as mayor: “No rush on the reshuffle”

by livesicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

A guest in the editorial staff of Livesicilia, the former rector launches the idea: “The private individuals at Bellolampo” 5′ OF READING PALERMO – State funds for Barbera, the future of Bellolampo, the privatization of the airport, the budget, the reshuffle of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Lagalla, one year as mayor: “No hurry on the reshuffle” appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».