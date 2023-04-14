Listen to the audio version of the article

The ECB is determined to “guarantee the timely return of inflation” to the medium-term objective of 2% and this end since last July it has raised rates by 350 basis points with a last increase of 50 bp in March.

This is what the statement of the president of the ECB reads Christine Lagarde in his speech to the International Monetary and Financial Committee in Washington. “The high level of uncertainty – underlines Lagarde – reinforces the importance of a data-dependent approach to our policy rate decisions, which will be determined by our assessment of the inflation outlook in the light of incoming economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission”.

Resilient banking system

As for the recent turbulence in the banking world, Lagarde underlines that the ECB is “closely monitoring the current market tensions and we are ready to react if necessary to preserve price stability and financial stability in the euro area. The euro area banking sector is resilient, with solid capital and liquidity positions. In any case – concludes Lagarde – “our toolbox offers us all the tools to provide liquidity support to the financial system of the euro area, if necessary, and to preserve the correct transmission of monetary policy”.

Risks to growth

“Risks to the growth outlook are tilted to the downside. The high tensions on the financial markets could tighten credit conditions more than expected and dampen confidence”. This is what the statement of the president of the ECB reads. “Russia’s unjustified war against Ukraine and its people continues to pose a significant downside risk to the economy – continues Lagarde – and could once again drive up energy and food costs. Euro area growth could also slow down if the global economy weakens more sharply than expected. However, if companies manage to adapt more quickly to the difficult international environment, this, together with the easing of the energy shock, could support higher growth than currently projected.

“We expect inflation in the euro area to continue to decline – continues Lagarde – as the lower pressures on prices ease and the more restrictive monetary policy increasingly dampens demand. However, historically high wage growth, linked to labor markets close to full employment and compensation for high inflation, will support core inflation over the projection horizon, as inflation gradually returns to rates close to our goal”.