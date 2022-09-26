Listen to the audio version of the article

2023 “will certainly be a difficult year, most likely with negative growth in the first quarter given that we believe that the fourth quarter of 2022 will also be negative”. ECB President Christine Lagarde said this in the hearing in progress at the Economic Affairs Committee at the European Parliament, adding that “the growth projections still assume that 2023 will be positive by 0.9%, but in the downward scenario it is expected a recession of 0.9% “. Lagarde then said that the level of uncertainty is very high, it also concerns the budget response of the States, so “it is difficult to predict what the real result will be in 2023”.

«The unjustified war of aggression on Ukraine continues to cast a shadow over Europe. The economic consequences continued to unfold. The outlook is getting bleaker. Inflation remains too high and is likely to stay above our targets for an extended period of time, ”the president said.

At the ECB «we did not wake up in July. The normalization of “monetary policy” began in December, stopping the Pepp. The frontloading of interest rate hikes came in July. We are late? The journey started in December, we have clearly stated that there will be other increases, until we reach the neutral rate ». At that point, «we will decide whether we need to go further to reach the 2% inflation target. For me the path is very clear ».

Slowdown in economic activity

“We expect economic activity to slow down substantially in the coming quarters,” Lagarde explained, pointing to four reasons. The first is high inflation which is holding back spending and production across the economy, a “headwind” reinforced by gas supply disruptions. Secondly, the strong demand for services is losing momentum. Third, weakening global demand, “including in the context of tightening monetary policy in many major economies, and worsening terms of trade: this will lead to less support for the euro area economy” . Fourthly, high uncertainty, as shown by the decline in household and business confidence.

Inflation outlook

“The risks to the outlook for inflation are primarily on the upside, mainly reflecting the possibility of further major disruptions in energy supplies”, indicated the ECB president, adding that “while these risk factors are the same for growth , their effects would go in the opposite direction: they would increase inflation, but reduce growth ”.