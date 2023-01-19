Listen to the audio version of the article

The contraction of the economy in the Eurozone will probably be “limited”: this was stated by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 19 January. The data has become “much more positive”, 2023 “won’t be brilliant but it will still be much better than feared, the job market has never been as lively as it is now”, she added. However, «inflation is still too high: at the ECB – said Lagarde – we evaluate all the elements that make it up but whichever way you look at it, it remains too high. We remain determined to bring it back to 2% in an orderly manner, we have already raised rates and will stay on that path until a has come down. We don’t see a de-anchoring of expectations, but we can’t risk it.”

According to data released on January 18, inflation in the Eurozone fell to 9.2% in December from 10.1% in November. However, the core component, purified from energy and food which is more sensitive for the ECB, rose from 6.6% to 6.9%.

Forward with green transition

«We must move towards a digital and green transition, it is a necessity. As perfectly highlighted by the Next Generation Eu and the Recovery and Resilience Fund, we must continue,” said Lagarde. The president of the ECB stressed that “the funding to take the necessary steps will be phenomenal, we must move quickly”.

Knot: premature to say whether there will be no recession

In the morning, before Lagarde’s speech, the governor of the Dutch central bank, Klaas Knot, said that the tightening on rates will not be limited to a single increase of 50 basis points: “This is certain”. Core inflation in the Eurozone, «this means that the market developments that I have seen, let’s say in the last two weeks, are not entirely welcome from my point of view. On the contrary, I don’t think they are compatible with a timely return of inflation towards 2%». As for the economy, Knot explained that it is premature to say now whether or not we will have a recession, but what appears clear is that «we are probably looking at a year of slow growth. And we also expect a year of slow growth, as there will be very little room for supportive policies. There will be no room for monetary policy support and there will be little or no room for fiscal policy support.

On Wednesday, the governor of the French central bank, François Villeroy de Galhau, had in turn said that we must “keep the course in our battle against inflation, which is not yet won.”