Listen to the audio version of the article

According to EU sources, the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde he told leaders at the Euro Summit that “the euro area banking sector is resilient because it has strong capital and liquidity positions and it is strong because we implemented all internationally agreed regulatory reforms after the global financial crisis ». This was on a day when European bank stocks had a tough day on the stock exchange.

Lagarde also said that the tools available to the ECB show that the central bank “is fully equipped to provide liquidity to the financial system of the euro area, if necessary”.

“Our banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions.” Euro area leaders tell the Eurogroup to “continue to closely monitor economic developments”. These are the indications ofEuro Summit to the finance ministers to manage the delicate situation of turbulence in the financial markets caused by the collapse of the American bank Svb and by the rescue of Credit Suisse. This is what is indicated in the final declaration of the heads of state and government after the confrontation with the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde and the president of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe. There are no changes to the text of the statement compared to the one anticipated yesterday despite the worsening of the turmoil that today on the stock market brought down stocks everywhere and directly involved the banking sector including, in particular, the German Deutsche Bank.

“There is no reason to worry about Deutsche Bank,” said the German chancellor Olaf Scholz, underlining that “the bank is very profitable and has radically modernized its business model”. Similarly the analysts of Autonomous Research they said they were “relatively calm given the bank’s solid capital and liquidity positions”, specifying for the avoidance of doubt: “To be clear, Deutsche Bank is not the next Credit Suisse”.

Fabi analysis: Italian banks less exposed to crises

For Italian banks, any impacts deriving from the crisis of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse are “almost impossible”. This is what emerges from a research by the Autonomous Italian Banking Federation from which it emerges that the credit institutions record a liquidity index of 176%, a degree of quality of the assets of 16.2% and the level of profitability which is close to 9%. A situation of tranquility that concerns the entire European banking sector. To fully understand this solidity, it is sufficient to analyze the data relating to September 2022 and which concern the most important banks of the main European countries. There are 111 significant credit institutions in the Old Continent. Their total assets amount to a good 27,770 billion euros and that of profits exceeds 92,000 billion. Analyzing the first four nations in detail, Italy with 12 significant banks is in fourth place for total assets (2,833 billion euros) and for profits (12,873 billion euros), with the balance sheet index expressing the profitability of the equity capital (Roe) of 8.95%, above the EU average. France is the country with the highest values: compared to only 10 significant banks, it has assets of 9,472 billion, profits of 25,111 billion with a Roe of 6.21%, albeit almost two percentage points lower than the figure for Italy. Germany (21 significant institutions), records assets of 5,315 billion, profits of 10,066 billion, with an even lower roe, at 5.19%. Before Italy, for assets (3,875 billion) and profits (17,813), Spain ranks.