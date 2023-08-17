Home » Lake Como, boat sinks due to bad weather: 5 shipwrecked are saved
Lake Como, boat sinks due to bad weather: 5 shipwrecked are saved

The bad weather that hit the Alto Lario on Wednesday evening caused the sinking of a boat with five people on board in Lake Como, a Lecco branch. The castaways, who ended up in the water, were saved thanks to the life jackets they promptly wore and were recovered by other boats sailing in the area. Firefighters are now hard at work trying to recover the wreckage of the drifting motorboat.

