Laktas welcome Krupa in the derby of the 27th round of the m:tel First League of the RS | Sport

Laktas welcomes Krupa on Wednesday and if they celebrate in the derby of the 27th round, the difference between the two first-placed teams would be only six points and there is no doubt that we would see an extremely interesting finish to the season.

Source: Promo/FK Laktasi

The excellent form of Laktaš in the second part of the season, and the slightly worse games of Krupa in the last few rounds, could bring an interesting fight for the championship title at the end of the m:tel First League of the Republika Srpska season.

These two first-ranked teams will meet tomorrow in Laktaši, and if the home team celebrates, the gap behind Krupa will be reduced to only six points, and we could witness real drama in the decisive rounds of the championship.

On the other hand, if Krupa “survives” the most difficult visit in the second part of the season, there is no doubt that they will be one step away from winning, i.e. defending the title.

All the matches of the extraordinary 27th round are scheduled for Wednesday, and except for the duel between Sutjeska and Omarska, which is scheduled for the evening at 19:00, the other matches will be played from 16:30.

An interesting match is expected in Bijeljina, where Radnik will host Sloboda from Novi Grad, while the neighboring duel between Drina and Zvijezda 09 brings a lot of uncertainty.

Several interesting matches await us in the fight for survival.

M:TEL FIRST LEAGUE OF RS – 27TH ROUND:

Rudar Prijedor – Slavija (16.30)

Railway ST – Sloboda (MG)

Drina – Zvijezda 09

Ljubić – Podrinje

Radnik – Sloboda (NG)

Famos – Alfa Modriča

Textile worker – Kozara

Laktasi – Krupa

Sutjeska – Omarska (19.00)

