Home » Laktas welcome Krupa in the derby of the 27th round of the m:tel First League of the RS | Sport
World

Laktas welcome Krupa in the derby of the 27th round of the m:tel First League of the RS | Sport

by admin
Laktas welcome Krupa in the derby of the 27th round of the m:tel First League of the RS | Sport

Laktas welcomes Krupa on Wednesday and if they celebrate in the derby of the 27th round, the difference between the two first-placed teams would be only six points and there is no doubt that we would see an extremely interesting finish to the season.

Source: Promo/FK Laktasi

The excellent form of Laktaš in the second part of the season, and the slightly worse games of Krupa in the last few rounds, could bring an interesting fight for the championship title at the end of the m:tel First League of the Republika Srpska season.

These two first-ranked teams will meet tomorrow in Laktaši, and if the home team celebrates, the gap behind Krupa will be reduced to only six points, and we could witness real drama in the decisive rounds of the championship.

On the other hand, if Krupa “survives” the most difficult visit in the second part of the season, there is no doubt that they will be one step away from winning, i.e. defending the title.

All the matches of the extraordinary 27th round are scheduled for Wednesday, and except for the duel between Sutjeska and Omarska, which is scheduled for the evening at 19:00, the other matches will be played from 16:30.

An interesting match is expected in Bijeljina, where Radnik will host Sloboda from Novi Grad, while the neighboring duel between Drina and Zvijezda 09 brings a lot of uncertainty.

Several interesting matches await us in the fight for survival.

M:TEL FIRST LEAGUE OF RS – 27TH ROUND:

See also  TB Joshua, the most influential preacher in Africa, died at the age of 57

Rudar Prijedor – Slavija (16.30)
Railway ST – Sloboda (MG)
Drina – Zvijezda 09
Ljubić – Podrinje
Radnik – Sloboda (NG)
Famos – Alfa Modriča
Textile worker – Kozara
Laktasi – Krupa
Sutjeska – Omarska (19.00)

(WORLD)

You may also like

Thinking Music Festival is born, an event with...

Palermo, a delegation of school leaders tomorrow at...

Poll: Majority of Americans Don’t Want Biden-Trump Battle...

Udinese market – New young man on the...

Cecchinato enters the main draw of the Madrid...

Miloš Milojević conference before the Partizan Crvena zvezda...

Lecce-Udinese / The Apulians without two pawns: here...

In a video Biden announces his candidacy for...

Bianca Dragusanu revealed that she received a huge...

In Singapore, another person was sentenced to death...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy