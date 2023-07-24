Laktaše won in harmony | Sport

The Doboj team triumphed over Laktaš in the last control game before the start of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The football players of Sloga Doboj have triumphantly finished their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.

The team led by Vlado Jagodić won the dress rehearsal in Milosavci over Laktaši, a participant of the First League of Republika Srpska.

After 90 minutes, it was 1:2 for Dobojlije, for which the scorers were Dejan Vidić and Amar Tahrić, while the only goal for the home team was scored by Milan Šikanjić.

By the way, during the preparatory period, Sloga played seven control matches and registered only one defeat, against Austrian Kafenberg in Doboj (2:3).

Sloga Meridian will host Sarajevo in the first round of the new Premier League season, which has been shaken after being eliminated from the Conference League already in the first round and the dismissal of current coach Mirza Varešanović.

Three victories were recorded in five tests at Zlatibor (Rudar Pljevlja 1:0Indija 2:1, Even 2:0) and two draws (Spartak 2:2, IMT Belgrade 0:0), and good performances on the Serbian mountain were crowned with a triumph over Laktaši, a club where the current coach of Sloga marked a development epoch.

It was at the beginning of this century, when Laktaš under the command of Vlada Jagodić from the Regional League of Republika Srpska Zapad in the 2002-03 season reached the Premier League of BiH in the 2007-08 season.

