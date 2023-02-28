Nenad Lalatović was disappointed after the defeat of Radnicki from Niš by Vojvodina.

Radnički experienced a debacle in Niš, Vojvodina won convincingly (4:1). As expected, at the end of the game some celebrated, others were dissatisfied and angry. It could also be seen from the reaction of coach Nenad Lalatović. He was visibly disappointed with what was happening on the field.

After the match, he first congratulated Vojvodina and wished them good luck and a place in Europe. “We started correctly and then we gifted them a corner from a clean ball. After that, Savić “kills” the man and takes a penalty unnecessarily. Mićin comes out one-on-one and waves a zicer, so my three players literally look at Zukić as he scores a goal. After that, we really had nothing to ask for against a dominant team. They were faster, handled the ball better, looked for space better, two fast wings, Čumić in attack. My players looked like a disbanded gang. It was not known who was drinking and who was paying,” said Lalatović.

He continued in the same breath. “Only when I have them under my eye and when I keep them under lock and key, then they are as they should be. As soon as they come to Niš, when they go out on the street, it’s a different story, those are the things that stay in the dressing room. I’m the least problem, tomorrow I can find another club, but what will they do with their careers. You need to talk to them, I will also think about everything. I’m unhappy…”

Then he opened his soul. “Do you want success in life? Do you want to play in the playoffs or the playoffs? Don’t think that if you have a salary you are satisfied with it. You have to want to earn more. I asked them if they could lend me 30,000 euros. You don’t have 30,000 euros on the side? Then you have to imagine where you are and what you are, and you earn this kind of money. What are you spending that money on?? Some things are for the dressing room and club administration. I wouldn’t do it publicly,” concluded Lalatović.