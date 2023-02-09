

And what cake do you think I could bring??!! Of course the chocolate and fleur de sel cake, the cake that if you want to read my story you will understand why it is her and no one else 🙂 I told you here about the wonderful experience I had thanks to Valley , and for this occasion each of us brought with her her favorite recipe and her own story to cook and tell us all together, the emotion was so strong that we even managed to move more than one man and they are things !!!! :))And what cake do you think I could bring??!! Of course the chocolate and fleur de sel cake, the cake that if you want to read my story you will understand why it is her and no one else 🙂

Love is the “salt” of life.

“It happens, no, it doesn’t usually happen, but this time it happened that the cakes I cook have a history prior to the execution of the same, but for this sweet, bitter and salty cake, the story came after as a gift that life wanted to make me.

I still remember when I decided to publish the recipe, I did it for a special personan angel always present in my life, a person who knew how to take my hand while listening to my sad song, who supported me but never bullied me, who let me make my mistakes and then draw the right lessons from them for the mistakes to come, who left that I cried salty tears, but that I also savored the bitter sweetness of chocolate and even now that I’m back to knowing how to savor the two flavors together recognizing the value of one and the other, she is always with me.

This sweet, bitter and salty cake was a beacon in the dark night, all the people who made it and then made it again, like a song they reminded me how special it was and called me to come back to life, to cook again.

It seems strange, I know, I understand, for most of the world this is not what matters, but it’s the simple things, butter (in this case margarine :-), chocolate, eggs, flour and a pinch of salt, in this case that reminds us every day how much love is in everything, you just need to know how to feel it, savor it by recognizing its true value.

And tell me now if it’s not really the case to say that love is the “salt” of life :)”

I want to rewrite the recipe in this post too, because I want it to be a new start, or rather a recovery 😉

Ingredients:

300g of dark chocolate

200g of sugar

120g of butter the margarine

100g of flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

5 eggs

1 scant teaspoon fleur de sel

2 tablespoons candied ginger (optional)

Preheat the oven to 160° (static, non-ventilated mode). Melt the chocolate in a double boiler, add the butter and let it melt.

Mix well: the mixture must be smooth and homogeneous.

In a large bowl, beat (with an electric whisk) the eggs and sugar until they become almost white, then add the melted chocolate slowly, stirring constantly.

Gradually add the yeast and flour, sprinkling them on the mixture with a sieve while continuing to mix from top to bottom. Finally add the minced ginger. Butter a rectangular mold, line it with baking paper and pour the mixture in layers, sprinkling each one with a pinch of fleur de sel.

Place in the oven and cook for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

PS Thanks to all of you who pass by, thanks to you who make this cake, thanks to those who leave me comments and to those who don’t, thanks thanks thanks because this is a threat…now I’m back and not as a joke: )))))))))))))))))))



