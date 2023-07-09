Home » Lamb on a spit on Jaz beach in Budva | Info
Lamb on a spit on Jaz beach in Budva | Info

Lamb on a spit on Jaz beach in Budva | Info

The scene from the Jaz beach in Montenegro attracted the attention of the masses, when an Instagram page published a video of tourists enjoying their vacation in their own way.

Source: Instagram/screenshot/podgoricki.vremeplov

On the popular Instagram page “podgorički.vremeplov” a video from a popular beach in Montenegro, namely from the beach “Jaz” near Budva, appeared. As you can see in the video, people brought lamb that they roasted in the middle of the beach. They turned it on a spit, and in the background you can see umbrellas and deckchairs.

This is not the first time that such situations have been seen at popular resorts, and the video shocked many.

The comments under the video just kept coming. “I would charge a fine for this so that they would have to pay off that vacation for the next 10 years”, “What a bottom of the bottom”, “Good luck to everyone who celebrates… they made Budva’s beaches a fair in little Moštanica”, “People enjoy it, that’s it, and this table too he records, if he wasn’t like this, he would probably sit with them and wait for them to be baked”, “Shepherds used to take care of sheep. Today, they turn them around on the beaches”, were some of the comments.

Source: Courier

