Finally we can show you in all the details: its strength is in the new aspirated and electrified 12-cylinder, but also in a design with a very strong, almost violent character
March 29, 2023
Lamborghini Revuelto is the new Aventador, 12-cylinder aspirated and hybrid, more than 1,000 HP
Monly the name was missing – Revuelto, the inevitable bullfighting breed – and a look at the superb silhouette, and the new Aventador it is revealed. Not only does he allow himself to closely press the Ferrari SF90, but even invents a new acronym among the many hybrid types, that of HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) con not one, not two, not three but instead four engines (three electrics and the aforementioned V12) to hit a peak of 1.015 CV. The heat engine, by itself, is a monument to the ability of the technicians of Sant’Agata.
Lhe advances on the technique come from the past few weeks (here the power units and here the monocoque) but it is better to go back to it for a moment because the complexity of the project requires it: the scrambled it is not a “simple” Aventador (as far as this adjective may fit the V12 Lambo) but a redesigned car is zero and oriented towards a goal that is not at all easy: to make a hybrid of the 21st century without burdening too much with the weight of the added electrical parts (batteries, inverters, motors) because the kilos on a sports car of this lineage make the designers lose sleep. So off to a lightening cure of the V12 superquadro (only 218 kg), the lightest and most powerful ever built in S.Agata and perhaps the world.
All the carbon in the world
Lthe shell, on the other hand, takes up the technique of the forged composite, small short carbon fibers that compact due to the action of the resin and heat, almost as if it were a fusion. Here too, lightness and strength, with a capacity to absorb shocks that is double that of the front aluminum structure of the Aventador, with an overall mass reduction of 10% and an increase in the rigidity of the 25%. The central tunnel, which traditionally housed the gearbox and drive shaft, is instead dedicated to the batteries and 3.8 kWh, not too much energy, but enough to travel on electric with 180 HP and 10 km, and to recharge in just 30 minutes at 7 kW (on the road, exploiting the almost exaggerated power surplus, only 6 minutes).
What a sharp edge the Revuelto is
Ve let’s go to today’s reveal, that is the complete bodywork and the interiors, which were still covered in mystery: the doors open upward, as is tradition in Lambo and next to them there is a large arrow-shaped air intake carved into the side, a motif that recurs in many other features of the coupé. Extremely accurate aerodynamics as always, with a small automatic or manual mobile wing that protrudes upwards or disappears when the maximum smoothness (for example in electric), but it strikes a perfect study of the flows of the vortices above and below the car, with the characteristic of leaving the V12 in full view, without even a plexiglass screen, so as to visually appreciate its features. The shape of the carbon roof is also peculiar, which exploits the central area to accelerate the flow towards the gearbox and the inverter placed above it, but raised on the sides by 2.6 cm to leave more room for the head. Driver’s seat obviously very low, at least how much the Aventador and masterful seats that are highly customizable. A 9-inch display is reserved for driving and the various modes, on the left the 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen surmounted by the climate and another small viewer dedicated to the passenger. Thanks to the new body, the improvement in terms of habitability is very great with more than 8 cm of added space for the legs and a small compartment for bags even behind the seats. The front trunk, despite the presence of the two electric motors, still has the capacity to contain two trolleys.