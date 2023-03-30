Finally we can show you in all the details: its strength is in the new aspirated and electrified 12-cylinder, but also in a design with a very strong, almost violent character March 29, 2023



Lamborghini Revuelto is the new Aventador, 12-cylinder aspirated and hybrid, more than 1,000 HP







Monly the name was missing – Revuelto, the inevitable bullfighting breed – and a look at the superb silhouette, and the new Aventador it is revealed. Not only does he allow himself to closely press the Ferrari SF90, but even invents a new acronym among the many hybrid types, that of HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) con not one, not two, not three but instead four engines (three electrics and the aforementioned V12) to hit a peak of 1.015 CV. The heat engine, by itself, is a monument to the ability of the technicians of Sant’Agata.

The new V12 hybrid engine of the Lamborghini Revuelto

Lhe advances on the technique come from the past few weeks (here the power units and here the monocoque) but it is better to go back to it for a moment because the complexity of the project requires it: the scrambled it is not a “simple” Aventador (as far as this adjective may fit the V12 Lambo) but a redesigned car is zero and oriented towards a goal that is not at all easy: to make a hybrid of the 21st century without burdening too much with the weight of the added electrical parts (batteries, inverters, motors) because the kilos on a sports car of this lineage make the designers lose sleep. So off to a lightening cure of the V12 superquadro (only 218 kg), the lightest and most powerful ever built in S.Agata and perhaps the world.

The transversal dual-clutch gearbox and the rear electric motor

All the carbon in the world

Lthe shell, on the other hand, takes up the technique of the forged composite, small short carbon fibers that compact due to the action of the resin and heat, almost as if it were a fusion. Here too, lightness and strength, with a capacity to absorb shocks that is double that of the front aluminum structure of the Aventador, with an overall mass reduction of 10% and an increase in the rigidity of the 25%. The central tunnel, which traditionally housed the gearbox and drive shaft, is instead dedicated to the batteries and 3.8 kWh, not too much energy, but enough to travel on electric with 180 HP and 10 km, and to recharge in just 30 minutes at 7 kW (on the road, exploiting the almost exaggerated power surplus, only 6 minutes).

High exhausts and the V12 always in full view for the Lamborghini Revuelto