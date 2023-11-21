Home » Lampedusa in the migrant drama between deaths and full hotspot, Schifani, “How many lives still need to be sacrificed?”
World

Lampedusa in the migrant drama between deaths and full hotspot, Schifani, “How many lives still need to be sacrificed?”

by admin
Lampedusa in the migrant drama between deaths and full hotspot, Schifani, “How many lives still need to be sacrificed?”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​40 seconds ago

“How many innocent lives still need to be sacrificed? What needs to happen for Europe to have a leap of dignity? She was only two years old, the latest victim of yet another Lampedusa shipwreck. Forgive us little angel.” The governor of Sicily, Renato Schifani, writes this on his Facebook profile, after yet another landing in Lampedusa, which cost the lives of a small…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Lampedusa in the migrant drama between deaths and full hotspot, Schifani, “How many lives still need to be sacrificed?” it appeared 40 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Udinese News | The attack is not going well: dry in the last 4 games

You may also like

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Deportivo Garcilaso vs César Vallejo 2-0: goals and...

River Plate x Boca Juniors: time and where...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Bjørn Rune Gjelsten, Jumping | Gjelsten’s daughter impresses...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

We are Gaza’s scattered fragments – breaking news

China, ice on the roads causes a huge...

Summary of Russia’s war in Ukraine and news...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy