[The Epoch Times, August 18, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Yixin reported in Taipei, Taiwan) The Mainland Affairs Council released a poll on cross-strait issues on the 18th, and 84% of Taiwanese people oppose the CCP’s implementation of “one country, two systems” against Taiwan, and believe that the CCP is not interested in the Taiwan government. The number of people who are unfriendly has also hit the highest level in 20 years. Mainstream public opinion is extremely disgusted by the CCP’s compound pressure on Taiwan, undermining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, and infringing on our country’s sovereignty.

In addition, regarding Lin Zujia, the director of the Mainland Affairs Department of the Kuomintang, who attended the seminar of the “Research Center for Cross-Strait Relations” by video, joined Liu Jie, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, and expressed his adherence to the “1992 Consensus” position. There is no room for the Republic of China to exist in the “Second Consensus”.

The Mainland Affairs Council released a regular poll on the 18th, in response to the CCP’s large-scale military exercises intimidating Taiwan, as high as 88.3% of Taiwanese people disapprove of the CCP’s actions. There are also 88.7% who do not agree that the CCP’s hackers are intruding on information security. In the intention of reunification and independence, 86.1% maintain the status quo in a broad sense, and 84.7% disapprove of the CCP’s one country, two systems. 80.8% think the CCP is not friendly to the Taiwan government, and 66.6% think that the CCP is not friendly to the people of Taiwan.

Xia Liyan, vice chairman of the Kuomintang, led a delegation to China, and Lin Zujia publicly participated in the “Seminar on Cross-Strait Relations” by video, claiming that the Kuomintang adhered to the 1992 consensus and opposed Taiwan independence. The spokesperson of the Mainland Affairs Council, Qiu Chuizheng, said that at a time when the CCP is increasing its compound pressure on Taiwan, the government hopes that the Kuomintang should put Taiwan’s overall interests first, faithfully express Taiwan’s mainstream public opinion, and strongly oppose the CCP’s intimidation of Taiwan by force. Echoing the CCP’s position, don’t give the CCP an opportunity to unite front.

The Kuomintang responded that Lin Zujia’s speech was in line with the party constitution and constitution, and there was no so-called cooperation with mainland China. The DPP condemned that the Kuomintang violated its promise not to talk about politics, ignored the CCP’s military exercises and arrogant pressure, abandoned its identity as an anti-Communist party, and was seriously out of touch with mainstream public opinion and the international situation.

