Lana Del Rey publishes “Say Yes To Heaven” and its “sped up” version

King’s wool has released “Say Yes To Heaven” a song discarded from his album “Ultraviolence” and that now officially sees the light. The theme is presented with its original version and in an accelerated version, which is usually known as a “sped up” version. Fans have speculated that the track was shelved after being recorded for “Ultraviolence”although the new version differs from previously leaked versions.
It is Lana’s first single since she released “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” in March. Since then, she has released a video for “Candy Necklace” featuring her guest vocalist, Jon Batistein which he plays Hollywood icons such as Marilyn Monroe. That was the first video for the album, although the singles “A&W”, “The Grants” and the title track preceded it.