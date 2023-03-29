“It doesn’t make sense to explain it to people who have a home… they have no idea what it is to seek refuge in other people,” He said King’s wool in the already mythical monologue of ‘Ride’, song undervalued at the time by many of the people who now acclaim it, and who then looked at it with a mixture of sarcasm and condescension, if not outright contempt. Ten years later, Lana is considered one of the best composers of our days and it is common to read the label of “poet” in articles about her, but that was not the case with her when she appeared. ‘Ride’ with that monologue in his video clip. Today I would probably launch ‘Ride’ with the monologue already included from the studio, and everything would be praise for that “poem”… which was already a poem ten years ago. This is not meant to be a fan tantrum (or not at all), but a double reminder: a reminder of the response the singer was met with for a long time when she tried to express herself, and, by choosing that particular phrase, a reminder of what it is. loneliness, and what we do who feel alone. From the fear that gives you that feeling of emptiness that comes from within and that you fear that at some point it can with you. Because this has always been one of her great songs, but it is that in this ninth album it is even clearer.

It may seem not; After all, his darkest record is ‘Ultraviolence’the aspirations and imagery present in ‘Born to Die / Paradise’ y ‘Honeymoon’ they already seem very distant, and in the title track of his album immediately before this one, ‘Blue Banisters’She was talking about the company of her friends and not that of a man. But the key is “company” as opposed to loneliness, as is the case on this album in which, as soon as you start with ‘The Grants’, the family is so present… and even the spirituality and security that faith may (or may not) give. Judah Smith’s interlude, as questioned and long as it is justified on this album, talks about wanting to be “a man of love, and not of lust”, and ends by saying “I’ll tell you the truth, even if you don’t like it: I used to think my sermons were about you/you, but now I know my sermons are mostly about me.” Of course, this is the most confessional, specific and explicit album and, also, the least accessible album of all that Elizabeth Grant has released to date. One that, in fact, could have been signed like this instead of Lana, but in the end it makes sense that it comes with the stage name of her, since Lana is the one of ‘Fingertips’ but also that of ‘Peppers’.

To undertake this journey, Lana has been accompanied in the production of big names, among which Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes and of course the incombustible Jack Antonoff stand out again, and the curiosity of Mike Hermosa, director of the video clip ofand ‘Arcadia’ and credited here as producer since it was with him and his guitar that Lana (when they were together) began to compose it, beginning with her own ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?’. And of course the lead single could not be better chosen, both for accessibility and for representation, if not for the sound, then for the theme and what we can find here: ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?’ It has the aroma of a classic, of one of those timeless songs, and it also tells much more than it seems on the record. From Lana’s reference to the moment Harry Nilsson’s voice tears apart in ‘Don’t forget me’ (imperfection and truth take precedence over what is closed and cohesion), going through the plea itself, and of course that identification with the blessed tunnel, a place full of beauty on which people walk, without having any idea of ​​what what is below See also Oil, OPEC + makes peace with the Emirates and paves the way for production increases

As she has recounted in interviews, the New Yorker fantasizes about “to be sealed with all these beautiful things inside, with no one to gain access except, perhaps, family.” In a way, the album is a small access to that tunnel, because here Lana mixes her taste for symbolism with the use of colloquial language and concrete stories, being more specific than ever when it comes to naming even people in her family. . ‘Fingertips’ is the best example, close to spoken word and almost automatic writing in its conception, as Lana herself explained in the interview that Billie Eilish did with her for Interview: “the songs are very conversational, it’s a record with a lot of words, not there is room for color”, he said, while explaining that he had the idea of ​​appearing nude on the cover but discarded it because “if you listen carefully to these songs, they reveal as much as that photo would have”. This can be exhausting, especially on a first listen, where it may seem that the melodies are not cared for and that songs like ‘Fingertips’ they are “drift”, as the likes of Lindsay Zoladz in The New York Times have argued… but that’s part of the fun.

And it is that Grant tells that he made an effort in “build a world“ con ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’but that this record has done it “effortless”taking “what was coming”. But watch out for him “effortless”: being less “reviewed”, is perhaps his most transparent album with respect to what goes through his mind, and that is not the same as simple, especially if we take into account how twisted his language can be, and an almost saltigrade thought. At times, in fact, it is reminiscent of Björk’s verses. In short, if it is already difficult to write about an album (and, therefore, have an opinion about it) shortly after it comes out, in the case of Lana del Rey’s ninth album it has been even more complicated, due to the amount of lyrics , of details that lend themselves to analysis, or even winks or direct uses of topics that are both foreign (the aforementioned ‘Don’t forget me’ of Nilsson, but also ‘Anthem’ Leonard Cohen and ‘Kintsugi’, ‘I wanted to leave’ de SIMPLE en ‘Paris, Texas’, ‘Flo’ the Riopy and ‘Grandfather please…’, ‘Angelina’ by Tommy Genesis in ‘Peppers’) as own (‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ en ‘A&W’, ‘Cinammon Girl’ in ‘Candy Necklace’ o ‘Venice Bitch’ in ‘Taco Truck x VB’to name just three). See also The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer took office and the tax cut plan was almost wiped out | British News | Epoch Times

‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?’ It is full of details that, as we have commented, do not make it a perfect album in the classic sense, but rather imperfect and tremendously interesting, perhaps one of the artist’s best. And, although detailing all these details in this review is impossible (and therefore many rough edges will remain), it is only fair to mention some of its strengths. For example, in a record that bets so much on intimacy and on being a trip to that “tunnel” which is Grant’s mind, the atmosphere that is created around ‘Candy Necklace’ with its two interludes, especially in the coda pinfkloydesca of the second. An atmosphere of their own that they also have ‘Kintsugi’ y ‘Fingertips’the two most unsympathetic songs at first (especially ‘Fingertips’) and more grateful with listening. Or the beauty and hope that an overwhelming title theme like ‘Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he’s deep-sea fishing’, while a title like ‘A&W’ This is where the nightmare really lies. Once again, we are surprised to find a tunnel under our feet… a tunnel that also decides to say goodbye with humor, with a rise in bpm and with a delicious transition to the playful (and supposedly original!) version of which for many It’s his best song ‘Venice Bitch’.