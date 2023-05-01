Lana Pudar swam the norm for the World Championship in Banja Luka | Sports

The 14th international swimming meeting “April 22” was held this weekend.

In Banja Luka in the period from 29.04. until 30.04. held the 14th International Swimming Meeting “22. April”, where about 400 swimmers from 8 countries took part; Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, China and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The best BiH swimmer Lana Pudar swam in the 100m dolphin with a time of 58.32, which is the A norm for the World Senior Championship, which will be held in the Japanese city of Fukuoka on July 23. until 30.7. this year. This time is only 40 hundredths of a second lower than the A Olympic norm for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

A notable result was also achieved by Jovan Lekić, a member of the April 22 Swimming Club, who set a new record for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 200-meter dolphin. The new record time is 2:00.37.

