Source: EPA/ANGELO CARCONI/ANSA

Bosnian swimmer Lana Faded after very difficult and strenuous preparations in the previous period, recorded her first performance this year at the 21st international swimming meet “ZPK 2023”, which took place at the Utrina swimming pool in Zagreb, organized by the Zagreb Swimming Club.

Lana recorded her performance in four disciplines, 50, 100, 200 meters dolphin and in the discipline of 100 meters freestyle, where she won four first places, winning the cup for the best female swimmer of the meeting in her category, the Orka Water Sports Club announced.

This is the first in a series of performances by Lana Pudar that are expected in the coming period, and already next weekend she is expected to perform at the Winter National Championship, which will be held at the “Otoka” Olympic pool in Sarajevo.

“The process of determining the qualification standards for the Summer Olympic Games in Paris 2024 starts on the first of March this year, a large number of the biggest world and European competitions are ahead of her, and certainly Lana and her team still have a lot of work to do in order to fulfill the set goals in the coming period “say from her club.

