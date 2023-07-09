Lana Pudar won three gold medals in Belgrade | Sport

Mostarka won three gold medals at the European Junior Championship.

Izvor: Screenshot

Three performances – three gold medals! This Sunday, Lana Pudar completed a great performance at the European Junior Championship, which ends today in Belgrade!

The best BiH after winning gold medals in the 200 and 100 meter dolphin, the swimmer also won the best medal in the 50 meter dolphin race and thus “swept” the competition in this category!

The native of Mostar achieved the second semi-final time (26.62), behind the Danish Martin Damborg (26.53), but when it was most important, she managed to surpass her and “make” her 30 hundredths of a second behind her, setting a new junior European record in this discipline .

The bronze medal was won by German Ana Marija Besrtler, who was 45 hundredths behind Lana Pudar.

Izvor: Screenshot

(mondo.ba)

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

