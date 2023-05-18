Lana Toković was buried Entertainment

Lana Toković left us at the age of 57.

Singer, author and producer Lana Toković was laid to rest today at the New Cemetery in Belgrade.

The gathered friends, family and colleagues from the stage were inconsolable, and the first to arrive in front of the chapel was the singer Zlata Petrović, who could not hold back her tears. Jovana Tipsin, Cakana, Ivan Fece Firči and many others were also at the farewell

At Lana Toković’s funeral, her songs rang out in the chapel, and after the cremation at the New Cemetery, Lana Toković’s urn will be placed in the Alley of Meritorious Citizens.

Lana Toković graduated from piano and solo singing. She was a member of the drama group in Belgrade in the class of professor Miodrag Aleksić. She began her professional involvement in music at the age of 16, first in Studio 13, and then in Studio 6 of Radio Belgrade, where she became the youngest producer and music editor. She continued her involvement in this field in two music houses from Ljubljana.

