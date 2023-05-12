Lance in the race for the title with PSG | Sports

Lance is playing more than good football this season and are the biggest challengers to Paris Saint-Germain.

Source: Profimedia

Great frivolity Paris Saint-Germain after relegation from the Champions League, it could end up costing them the championship title in France, but they still hold everything in their own hands. During most of the season – the challenger of the Parisians was Marseilles, however now it’s Lance who came within three points of the “saints”. True, they have a game more, but it cannot be said that there is a particularly great atmosphere in Paris, especially after they suspended Lionel Messi.

Tonight, Lance defeated Rams 2:1 (1:1) with ten players, since they played without Dans from the 19th minute. He received a straight red card and Baloguj put the visitors in the lead in the 23rd minute, but not for long. Frankovski equalized in the same way in the 40th, and Fofana in the 55th gave the home team victory.

A club for which Serbian footballers once played Dejan Milovanović, Milan Biševac and Nenad Kovačević, which until 2020 was in the second tier, is thus the most positive surprise of this season in France. With a very modest budget and team, they made a “boom”, so it is already certain that they will play in the Champions League next year. However, the dream is to win the title – the second in history. They won the previous one back in 1998.

Until the end of the season, Lance has games against Lorient, Ajaccio and Auxerre, while Paris Saint-Germain, who recently beat them 3:1, plays against Ajaccio, Auxerre, Strasbourg and Clermont.