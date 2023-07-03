Lancôme inaugurates the “Lancôme Absolue Spa” at the Hotel in São Paulo – MONDO MODA

The French beauty brand, Lancôme, inaugurates its first spa in Latin America, the Lancome Absolute Spawith treatments from its premium line Absolue, at Palácio Tangará, known for being a refuge surrounded by nature in the heart of São Paulo.

Check out the service options:

Absolue L’Extrait, a 90-minute facial massage (R＄1,340.00) that aims to help fight the signs of aging using Lancôme’s Absolue L’Extrait cream. It has the highest concentration of Lancôme Perpetual Rose extract, enhancing the sublime regeneration of the skin, in combination with relaxing movements that massage and stimulate the skin, revitalizing its youth. Absolue Cryo Sculptor (R＄ 890.00) – lasting 90 minutes, the facial massage includes the use of Absolue Soft Cream and the Absolue Cryo Sculptor gadget to assist in the complete rebirth of the skin, because Absolue Cryo Sculptor sculpts the contours of the face thanks to the power of cryotherapy combined with the regenerative care of Absolue. This is a unique moment of absolute relaxation with alternating temperatures in deep massages: first, a hot application at 43ºC to stimulate the skin, and then a cold sensory shock at 8ºC for an immediate lifting effect and visibly hydrated, plumped skin. and radiant. The Day SPA packages are available from Tuesday to Friday, being the Balance, with a three-hour duration for R＄ 1,953.00, which includes a foot bath and exfoliation, energizing body exfoliation, aromatic bath, full body massage of 60 minutes (optional) and Trio massage (feet, hands and head). And the Flow, two hours long for R＄ 1,325.00, with a foot bath and exfoliation, Trio massage (feet, hands and head) and a 60-minute full body massage (optional). Both treatments are done with Lancôme Nutrix cream in body massages only. The DAY SPA Absolue Cryo Sculptor is a two and a half hour experience, for R＄ 1,860.00, which includes a scented room set with candles, a relaxing bath with rose petals and essential oil, a glass of sparkling wine and seasonal fruits, foot reflexology with Lancôme Nutrix Royal Body Baume cream and Absolue Cryo Sculptor Facial treatment.

Tangará Palace @ publicity

Another option is the DAY SPA Friends treatment for groups of three to six people, for R＄ 1,120.00, and the option of a 1-hour body treatment, which can be done with Lancôme Nutrix cream. This package offers access to all leisure areas of the hotel (such as indoor and outdoor heated pools, saunas, jacuzzi, relaxation area and changing rooms), light lunch per person: Salad Ceasar, Burrata or Salad Niçoise. And to sweeten the afternoon, seasonal fruits or Mango Pavlova, and Charcuterie Board and 2 Classic Drinks per person at the open-air restaurant Pátio do Palácio. The DAY SPA have access to the leisure areas of the Hotel.

Take note: Palácio Tangará (Rua Dep. Laércio Corte, 1501 – Panamby, São Paulo – SP – 11 4904-4001)

