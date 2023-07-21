Home » Lancôme launches limited edition of Absolue Soft Cream – MONDO MODA
Since 1965, Lancôme’s Absolue line has been a skincare staple, being inspired by nature’s ability to regenerate itself in tandem with cutting-edge science and innovation. For 2023, Lancôme invited Richard Orlinski, one of the greatest contemporary French artists, to create a unique and modern collaboration for the face cream packaging. The limited edition of the Absolue Soft Cream.

Lancôme Absolue Soft Cream @ disclosure

Richard Orlinski is known for his multifaceted sculptures, made of precious materials and, mainly, inspired by the beauty of nature. For this collaboration, the result was driven by a passion for beauty and art, as well as a common vision between luxury and craftsmanship.
The artist has reinvented the legendary rose, present in the Absolue bottles, in a luxurious and modern faceted sculpture that reveals its purest beauty. For this, Orlinski transformed its petals into a thousand 3D facets, dipped in gold.
The limited edition is only available for bottles of Absolue Soft Cream, the cream with three rose extracts that visibly rejuvenates the skin, restoring hydration, firmness and plumpness. This unique texture, extremely delicate and smooth, creates a sensory journey from the first contact with the product, leaving you feeling comfortable and soothed instantly.
Absolue Limited Edition by Richard Orlinski, by Lancôme, is available in 60ml volumes, with a suggested retail price of R＄2499.00.

