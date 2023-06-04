Land Hotline | Hong Kong will increase housing and land supply in an all-round way – Guangzhou Tianhe 4.5 billion listed Jishancang plot- Viewpoint.com

Chen Maobo: To support local consumption, Hong Kong will increase housing and land supply in an all-round way

On June 4, the Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Chen Maobo, stated in his blog that supporting local consumption is one of Hong Kong’s main strategies for stabilizing the local economy in the short to medium term, especially in the first half of this year.

After a strong rebound in the first quarter of this year, Hong Kong’s domestic consumption has slowed down slightly in April, and the value of retail sales has further increased to nearly HK$35 billion, which has eased the impact of continued weak exports on Hong Kong’s economy since last year. pressure. Compared with before the epidemic, the value of retail sales and the revenue of restaurants have recovered to about 90% of the levels in the same period in 2018 and 2019. Although the number of tourists visiting Hong Kong and the capacity of the airport have only recovered to about 50% before the epidemic, but as the shipping industry actively expands manpower, Hong Kong’s transport capacity and reception capacity are expected to continue to recover, and the number of tourists visiting Hong Kong is expected to gradually recover.

Chen Maobo said that the consumer voucher program and the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign are part of this year’s “Budget” to consolidate the momentum of Hong Kong’s economic recovery, and the two cooperate and promote each other. The issuance of consumer vouchers has injected about HK$33 billion of spending power into the market, and the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign has created more occasions for consumption through themed activities. These two months are the off-season for the traditional retail industry.

In addition, improvements in the employment situation and income levels of citizens will also help support local demand and stimulate economic growth. Hong Kong’s latest unemployment rate (February-April) has fallen to 3.0%, the lowest level since the third quarter of 2019. Residents’ income also increased in real terms after deducting inflation. The median monthly household income, which reflects the overall household income situation, rose by 2.1% in real terms in the first quarter of this year. When people’s employment and income are stable, the foundation for economic development will be more solid.

As for the asset market, the performance is more complicated. As for the residential property market, with the recovery of the local economy, both transaction activities and residential prices rebounded. In the first four months of this year, the transaction volume of residential properties rebounded to an average monthly level of about 4,600, compared with the same period last year (that is, the first At the peak of the five waves of the epidemic), the number increased by more than 60%. Compared with the end-December of last year, the overall residential price and rental indices rose by 5.8% and 1.5% respectively in the first four months of this year. Hong Kong will continue to work hard to speed up, increase the volume, and increase housing and land supply in an all-round way, in order to respond to the urgent needs of citizens for improving the living environment.

In terms of the stock market, the Hong Kong stock market has performed weakly in recent months. As of last Friday, June 2, the Hang Seng Index closed about 4% lower than the end of last year. 4%, Prada, Samsonite, L’Occitane rose 3%, Tam Tsai International, Tai Hing Group, Café de Coral Group, and MTR rose 2%.

Guangzhou Tianhe’s 4.5 billion listed Jishancang plot needs free investment in the construction of Nansha National Cultural and Sports Complex

On June 2, the Guangzhou Tianhe Jishan Warehouse land parcel was listed, with a total price of 4.505 billion yuan and a floor price starting at 22,828 yuan/㎡. It is expected to be sold on July 4. If the construction amount of key auxiliary projects is added, the starting price of the plot is 38,030 yuan/㎡.

Viewpoint New Media consulted and learned that the AT1010008 and AT1010010 plots of Qishan Road in Tianhe District belong to the part of the land used by Guangwu Jishan Warehouse. They are located to the north of Guangyuan Expressway and west of Qishan Road. Ratio ≤3.68, building area ≤197,338㎡, listing price starting at 4,504.77 million yuan, and floor price starting at 22,828 yuan/㎡. The planning is mainly for second-class residential land, which is compatible with the use of bus stations.

The upper limit price of the plot is 5.18048 billion yuan, the upper limit floor price is 26252 yuan/㎡, and the bidding ladder is 20 million yuan.

At present, the Pearl River Flower City on the north side of the plot has a construction area of ​​about 88-140㎡ for 3+1 to five rooms in the fifth phase, with an average hardcover price of 63,000/㎡; R&F Nanchi Fuyi Huating on the south side (located in Huangpu ), 78-137㎡2 to 4+1 rooms are on sale, with an average hardcover price of 51,000/㎡.

According to the transfer requirements, the land bidder must construct key projects (projects) in Guangzhou (namely “Nansha National Cultural and Sports Complex”) as required. The construction amount is RMB 3 billion. Government-designated unit. Bidders must have successful experience in the construction of large-scale sports complexes.

Guandian New Media learned that Nansha National Cultural and Sports Complex is located at the southernmost tip of Guangzhou, Nansha 21 Chung. The land area of ​​the project is about 0.67 square kilometers, and the investment scale is tentatively set at 7.385 billion yuan. The construction content includes a comprehensive stadium, a comprehensive gymnasium, a swimming and diving hall, and an athlete center.

Wenzhou’s Ouhai District and Longwan District each listed a commercial and residential property with a total starting price of 3.284 billion yuan

On June 2, one commercial and residential site was listed in Ouhai District and Longwan District of Wenzhou City, and it is expected to be sold on July 3.

Among them, the C-11 plot of Huangyu Unit in the core area of ​​Wenzhou City is located in Huangyu Village, Sanyang Street, Ouhai District. The transfer area is 81,402㎡, the plot ratio is 1.0-2.7, and the building area is 219,785㎡. Among them, the area control requirements of each compatible function: B11, B13, B2, B3≥12000㎡. At the same time, set up a kindergarten with 12 classes, with a land area of ​​≥6010 square meters and a building area of ​​≥4906 square meters.

The starting price of the plot is 2.2 billion yuan, and the starting floor price is 10,010 yuan/㎡.

200 meters to the east of the plot, on April 21 last year, the local state-owned Wenzhou City Maker Town Construction Investment Co., Ltd. won the bid for the HX-22-B04 plot of Wenzhou High-tech Zone at a base price of 1.18 billion yuan, with a floor price of 5034 Yuan/㎡. The plot is for sale with a plan, and there are a large number of commercial and resettlement houses at the same time.

In addition, the B-17a plot of Zhuangyuan North Unit in Zhuangpu District, Wenzhou City has a transfer area of ​​60,963㎡, a plot ratio of 1.5-3.50, and a building area of ​​213,370㎡. Among them, the compatible commercial building area is 8000㎡-19000㎡, and the residential building area is ≤96016㎡. The purpose of the plot is commercial and financial land, retail and commercial land, catering land, and urban residential land.

The starting price of the plot is 1.084 billion yuan, and the starting floor price is 5080 yuan/㎡.

At least one super high-rise building with a building height ≥ 150 meters shall be set in the plot, and the total building height shall not be lower than 180 meters. In addition, one commercial office building with a construction area of ​​≥34,500 square meters and ≤35,500 square meters must be set up separately, and the real estate title certificate shall be obtained with the floor as the smallest division unit, which is specially used for resettlement.

Ningbo re-listed 2 houses with a total starting price of 2.17 billion yuan

On June 2, two residential lands were listed in Ningbo, located in Hongtang Street, Jiangbei District, and Xiaogang Street, Beilun District, with a total transfer area of ​​74,000 square meters, a total construction area of ​​174,000 square meters, and a total starting price of 2.17 billion yuan.

According to Guandian New Media, among them, the JB15-06-14a plot in Jiangbei District, No. 2023-026, Yongchuchu, the four to Kaiyuan Road in the east, the protective green space on Beihuan West Road in the south, Dongsheng River in the west, and Changxing Road in the north . The transfer area of ​​the land is 57,600 square meters, the plot ratio is 2.4, the construction area is 138,200 square meters, the starting price is 1.773 billion yuan, and the starting floor price is 12,828 yuan/square meter.

According to the requirements, the land is equipped with commercial buildings with a floor area of ​​not less than 4,000 square meters, which should be arranged along the planned branch road and Kaiyuan Road. The average sales price of commercial residential rough in the local area is not higher than 28,700 yuan/square meter, the highest sales unit price of commercial residential rough is not higher than 34,440 yuan/square meter, and the highest sales price of parking spaces is not higher than 200,000 yuan/square meter.

In addition, the BLXB04-04-13b plot in Beilun District, No. 2023-038 of Ningbo Chuchu, is bounded by the fourth wield to the planned Dinggang Road in the east, the planned Shanxia Road in the south, the Chenshan Road in the west, and the planned greenbelt in the north. The land transfer area is 16,400 square meters, the plot ratio is 2.2, the construction area is 36,100 square meters, the starting price is 397 million yuan, and the starting floor price is 11,000 yuan/square meter.

The average sales price of commercial residential rough in this plot is not higher than 21,300 yuan/square meter, the highest sales unit price of commercial residential rough is not higher than 26,625 yuan/square meter, and the highest sales price of parking spaces is not higher than 140,000 yuan/square meter.

In addition, on June 1, the third batch of land auction plots and time in Ningbo in 2023 will be determined. A total of 6 plots are involved this time, with a total starting price of about 7.1 billion yuan, including 4 plots in Yinzhou District, 1 plot in Fenghua District, and 1 plot in Beilun District. The auction is scheduled for June 28.

Lanxi City, Jinhua 423 million yuan listed 1 piece of land around the Science and Technology Industrial Park

On June 2, a commercial and residential property was listed in Lanxi City, Jinhua, which is expected to be sold on June 25.

The 3# plot around the science and technology industrial park is located to the west of Shangyuan Road and south of Kangning Road. The transfer area is 36,931㎡, the plot ratio is 1.6-1.8, and the construction area is 66,476㎡, of which the commercial building area is ≤3,500㎡. Building height ≤ 60 meters, of which residential height ≥ 27 meters. The starting price of the plot is 422.86 million yuan, and the starting floor price is 6361 yuan/㎡.

Guandian New Media learned that several pieces of land near the plot have been sold in the past year. Among them, on the west side of the plot, the 1# plot around the Lanxi Science and Technology Industrial Park was won by Lanxi Zhihong Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Lanxi Trading) at a base price of 570.2438 million yuan, with a floor price of 6375 yuan/㎡.

The 2# plot around the Lanxi Science and Technology Industrial Park was won by Lanxi Dingjia Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (Lanxi City Investment) at a base price of 813.6413 million yuan, with a floor price of 6375 yuan/㎡.

The A-2 plot in He Village, Lanxi City on the southeast side of the plot was won by Zhejiang Zhongyi Jinbao Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Shuangshi Holding Group) at a total price of 664.5762 million yuan, with a floor price of 7,700 yuan/㎡ and a premium rate of 2.67%.