Landings of EU migrants, each person not welcomed “will cost” 22 thousand euros

Twenty-two thousand euros for each unrelocated migrant. It is an estimate, an unofficial hypothesis, on which the European Commission is working to get the States to agree on the compulsory solidarity mechanism. Basically, the countries, with the new Pact for migration and asylum, will have to give willingness to relocate migrants who have arrived at the external borders of the Union, in the event of an emergency declared by the Commission. They are not mandatory but in the event of refusal they will have to contribute either by favoring the repatriation of those not eligible for asylum or by paying part of the reception costs, i.e. 22,000 euros per migrant. A proposal that is rejected in particular by the Visegrad group but does not find even the Med5, the Mediterranean countries, convinced.

In recent days, Poland had complained to the Commission because it claims that 200 euros of European funds are received for every Ukrainian refugee it receives, but it risks paying 22,000 for every migrant rejected. The dossier will be addressed at the meeting of interior ministers on June 8 in Luxembourg. Resistance also from the Czech Republic.

“It is actually an underestimate that will have to be discussed, nothing has been decided – specified a European diplomatic source -. The goal is to find the balance: it must not be a fine but not even a figure so low as to absolve the countries from redistribution”.

