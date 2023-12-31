Home » Landslide in Vranduk earthquake Zenica | Info
World

Landslide in Vranduk earthquake Zenica | Info

by admin
Landslide in Vranduk earthquake Zenica | Info

The earthquake that hit the Zenica area this evening caused an interruption in the supply of electricity in some local communities and a large landslide near the Vranduk tunnel, where a traffic accident also occurred

Source: Avaz

Due to the landslide at the entrance to the Vranduk tunnel, there is a total suspension of traffic, it was confirmed for the portal “Avaza” from the Duty Operations Center of the MUP ZDK.

“There was an accident where there was a landslide. One person was injured,” they said from this center.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale was registered tonight at 9:43 p.m., the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

A few minutes after the earthquake, in Nemiloj and in some local communities in Zenica, there was an interruption in the supply of electricity. In the center of Zenica, the facade of one of the older buildings collapsed, according to the “Kliks” portal.

According to data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicenter was 13 kilometers from Zenica at a depth of nine kilometers.

(WORLD)

See also  Ugl Chemists Palermo, Raffaele Loddo re-elected provincial secretary

You may also like

The Maduro dictatorship will maintain its military deployment...

Pomeray “20 mg” Review (2023)

Argentina Withdraws From BRICS: President Milei Upholds Campaign...

Corleone, new layout for the Milliarium 70 years...

Ukrainian bombings kill 20 Russian civilians, Russian authorities...

HOW DO YOU GET OUT OF IT?—– FOR...

Cosplay On-Ice on 7 January 2024 at the...

Where was the Israeli Army?

Dozens of trains to and from London have...

The mission is an announcement of peace

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy