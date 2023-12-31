Landslide in Vranduk earthquake Zenica | Info

The earthquake that hit the Zenica area this evening caused an interruption in the supply of electricity in some local communities and a large landslide near the Vranduk tunnel, where a traffic accident also occurred

Source: Avaz

Due to the landslide at the entrance to the Vranduk tunnel, there is a total suspension of traffic, it was confirmed for the portal “Avaza” from the Duty Operations Center of the MUP ZDK.

“There was an accident where there was a landslide. One person was injured,” they said from this center.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale was registered tonight at 9:43 p.m., the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

A few minutes after the earthquake, in Nemiloj and in some local communities in Zenica, there was an interruption in the supply of electricity. In the center of Zenica, the facade of one of the older buildings collapsed, according to the “Kliks” portal.

According to data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicenter was 13 kilometers from Zenica at a depth of nine kilometers.

(WORLD)

Share this: Facebook

X

