landslides in Abruzzo and Tuscany. Blocked trains and roads – breaking latest news

The wave of bad weather that hit Romagna and the Marches it also extends to the south. Landslides and flooding have been reported since the afternoon also in Tuscany and Abruzzo, especially in the province of breaking latest news. Inconvenience caused by heavy rains are recorded also for railway connections in various parts of Italy.

Tuscany Landslides with falling trees on the road occurred in the territory of Marradi, a municipality in the province of Florence located on the Romagna side of the Apennines. Due to two landslides, one upstream and one downstream, which spilled onto the roadway of provincial road 20 between Modigliana and Marradi, five passenger cars were stranded along the road. According to what is learned from the rescuers, there are no injuries. The Drago 71 helicopter from the Arezzo department had also been sent to the site but, having reached the Apennine section, interrupted the mission due to poor visibility.

In the inhabited center of Marradi they have been Evacuate some homes “as a precaution” for an elevation of the Lamone river due to so much rain. This is what we read on Facebook of the Civil Protection of the Metropolitan City of Florence which reports that “in the last 12 hours persistent rainfall has been recorded over a large part” of the Florentine area, “with particular reference to the Upper Mugello sector (Marradi, Palazzuolo on the Senio and Firenzuola) where the cumulative rainfall exceeded 95 mm of rain in 12 hours”. At the moment the hamlet of Lutirano is isolated. See also six convictions and four acquittals

The Drago helicopter also intervened in the afternoon in the province of Lucca, to rescue afrench hiker in difficulty on the paths of Monte Gragno, in Fabbriche di Vergemoli. the woman, unable to continue the journey due to her bad weather, raised the alarm with her cell phone. She was reached and winched by the personnel on board, she was transported to the sports field of Fornaci di Barga. The 118 health workers found her very frightened but in good health.

Abruzzo In Abruzzo it is on alert in the breaking latest news area. At the moment the main problems concern the breaking latest news river, which this morning has exceeded the alarm level, with the simultaneous declaration of the “red code” by the Functional Center of Abruzzo of the Civil Protection. The northern floodplain has been closed to traffic since the afternoon and is constantly monitored.

In province of breaking latest news there are landslides, roads invaded by mud, haywire roads, flooded houses, flooded streams. The fire brigade, the Civil Protection, the personnel of the Province of breaking latest news, the municipal teams and the police forces are operational throughout the territory. The major criticalities are recorded in Penne, Montebello di Bertona and Villa Celiera (breaking latest news). The Penne dam is under surveillance: it is not excluded that if it should continue to rain the drains will be opened to free the reservoir.

The Mirabello stream is overflowed and as a precaution, Anas closed the bridge on state road 81 “Piceno Aprutina” to transit, not only to allow monitoring of the watercourse, but also to remove a fallen tree. In Villa Celiera, in the Pietra Rossa district, there are flooded houses. Inconvenience also in different areas of Montebello di Bertona. In particular, the Campo Mirabello district, which has about thirty residents, is remained isolated: both access roads are impassable. See also Lebanon in the dark: no currency, power plants shut down

Roads and trains blocked From 15.30 circulation is suspended on the Adriatic line also on the Bologna-Forlì section and on the Bologna-Ravenna line, explains an Fs note. Traffic also remains interrupted between Forlì and Rimini and Ravenna and Rimini. «The current weather conditions do not allow us to guarantee the continuation of the traveling trains that will be stopped at appropriate stations to allow the best assistance to passengers “, it is specified.

Il Pesaro exit of the A14 motorway to the north it was closed both at the entrance and at the exit due to flooding: there is an underpass in the area. This was announced by the traffic police. On the other hand, the toll booth is open in a southerly direction, where there are no underpasses.

Some long-distance trains to and from Puglia follow the itinerary via Florence-Rome-Caserta-Foggia with a increased journey times up to 90 minutes, while the regional lines of the Milan-Piacenza and Rimini-Ancona section are limited to Bologna and Rimini. «Based on the weather report issued by the Civil Protection of the Emilia-Romagna region, which provides red alert for the whole day tomorrow, the rescheduling of railway traffic will also continue on 17 May», adds Fs. Updates can be found in the Infomobility sections of the websites.