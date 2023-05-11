Lanet Jovanović’s son Lazar Jovanović was removed from the national team for the European Cadet Championship Sport

This is the explanation for the decision of the “Orlić” selector.

Source: MN Press

Selector of the cadet national team of Serbia (players up to 17 years old) Aleksandar Lukovic gathered the team at the Sports Center of the Football Association of Serbia in Stara Pazova at the beginning of preparations for the European Championship in Hungary (from May 17 to June 2). His team will train at the FSS base until Monday, and then they will go to the host country of the big tournament, where they will train on Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Thursday they will play in the first match against Slovenia.

Before leaving for the trip, the selector Aleksandar Luković explained why he is not on the list Lazar Jovanović, a great talent of Vojvodinastriker and son of Luković’s former teammate from the national team, Milan Lanet Jovanović. “According to the UEFA rules, we can register 18 players and two goalkeepers. Unfortunately, someone will have to drop out on Monday and these are professional decisions that I, as a coach, have to make. The boys understand that the team is the most important, they are maximally focused on their obligations in the national team and they are doing their best to maintain the positive energy that has graced us since the first gathering,” Luković explained at the beginning.

“I have to remind you that after taking over this generation, I made an internal agreement with the players and established a code of conduct that in the past two years was a key factor in creating a positive atmosphere in the team. Selection is an ongoing process, one of the most important criteria is the attitude of the players towards obligations and their behavior, both in the national team and in their clubs. Consequently, I made the decision to cross Lazar Jovanović off the passenger list for Hungary. The Vojvodina striker committed a disciplinary offense that goes against my beliefs and the values ​​that we all promote together in the national team. I had a conversation with him, I think he understood the message. For me, all players are the same and they know it very well. Lazar is a great talent of our football, his playing qualities are not disputed at all. My well-intentioned advice to him is that from this learn from the situation and be better,” he added.